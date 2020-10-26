IND vs AUS | Rishabh Pant left out of ODI squad; Hardik Pandya returns

Virat Kohli will lead the side that has senior players like Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey in the squad, but while Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has been included in the squad on the back of his strong showing in the New Zealand tour, his teammate Rishabh Pant has been omitted from the squad. Pant has endured a tough time in the ongoing edition of the IPL and was also previously displaced by KL Rahul as the number one wicket-keeper in limited overs.