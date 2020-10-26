IND vs AUS | Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini get Test call-up; Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya left out

But while both Saini and Siraj will be priming to don the whites, one person who will not be associated with the Test side is all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was left out of the Test squad by the selectors. Pandya, who underwent a back surgery towards the fag end of 2019, last played a Test in 2018 and doubts over his bowling fitness has meant that his involvement with the Indian side in the Australia tour will be restricted to coloured clothing. KL Rahul, on the back of his IPL exploits, has also been called up to the Test squad as a back-up opener even though the side have three of them already.