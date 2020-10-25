VIDEO | Jofra Archer's 'stunner' leaves Parag and Kartik in a state of shock

However, in the 11th over, Kartik Tyagi opened up the match for Rajasthan by dismissing Kishan with the help of a stunning catch from Archer at the boundary. Having already played 2 dots after Suryakumar gave the strike to Kishan on the first ball, the Jharkhand batsman tried to slice the fourth delivery from Tyagi, but unable to clear Archer at the third man boundary.