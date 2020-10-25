VIDEO | Jofra Archer's 'stunner' leaves Parag and Kartik in a state of shock

Today at 8:49 PM
Fielding on third man boundary, Jofra Archer pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan leaving the bowler Kartik Tyagi and fellow teammate Riyan Parag in a state of shock. Kishan tried to slice the ball over the third man boundary but was stopped in between by a superb effort from Archer.
Despite losing Quinton de Kock early, Mumbai were cruising as they had piled up 59 runs in the powerplay with the help of clinical batting from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. It looked like Mumbai were on their way to score over 200 runs and Rajasthan bowler apart from Jofra Archer, who took the wicket de Kock were struggling to stop the onslaught.
However, in the 11th over, Kartik Tyagi opened up the match for Rajasthan by dismissing Kishan with the help of a stunning catch from Archer at the boundary. Having already played 2 dots after Suryakumar gave the strike to Kishan on the first ball, the Jharkhand batsman tried to slice the fourth delivery from Tyagi, but unable to clear Archer at the third man boundary.
As the ball was travelling quickly and Archer didn’t have the time to position himself into a good position, he took the catch one-handed diving backwards leaving the bowler and fellow teammate Riyan Parag absolutely shocked by the effort. It reminded everyone, every one of one certain, Kieron Pollard who has a habit of plucking such takes.
Watch the sensational take here :
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Ishan Kishan
- Kartik Tyagi
- Riyan Parag
- Jofra Archer
- Ipl 2020
- Indian Premier League
- Rajasthan Royals
- Mumbai Indians
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.