 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer imitating Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Archer does Bumrah

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer imitating Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:44 PM

    Jofra Archer was at his red-hot best once again as he picked up 2 wickets for just 31 runs, but the highlight event of his bowling was him imitating the bowling action of Jasprit Bumrah. Along with good bowling. Archer also took an incredible catch at the boundary to stop the flow of runs for RR.

    Hahaha! Waiting for Bumrah to do Archer.

    Whatta player he is...

    Yes!! We do have.

    :D :D 

    Hahahahaha!!!!

    LOL! Ben Stokes is all over India..

    God damn perfect innings!!!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down