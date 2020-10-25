Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer imitating Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action

Yesterday at 11:44 PM
Jofra Archer was at his red-hot best once again as he picked up 2 wickets for just 31 runs, but the highlight event of his bowling was him imitating the bowling action of Jasprit Bumrah. Along with good bowling. Archer also took an incredible catch at the boundary to stop the flow of runs for RR.
October 25, 2020
A 100 to remember forever to #RajasthanRoyals here in #UAE 🔥🔥🔥 @benstokes38 at his best again..👏👏— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) October 25, 2020
This man is a gift to watch him playing this kinda cricket... Take a bow, Benjamin Stokes🙌#benstokes #stokes #BenjaminStokes #RR #RRvsMI #MIvsRR #IPL2020 #IPL pic.twitter.com/VFocfMWsur
Does anybody have that clip of Archer imitating Bumrah action???#RRvMI— AK #MI💙 (@SudharsanAK10) October 25, 2020
“I hate to see Bumrah bowl” to imitating his runup.— 🅺🅳🆁 (@KDRtweets) October 25, 2020
Jofra Archer came a long way.
Ben stokes came out of syllabus..— nothing impossible (@ImposibeNothing) October 25, 2020
Virat Kohli announces #BenStokes as the Man of the Match 👇 #RRvMI pic.twitter.com/sjZQOwR5H3— Indian Premier Lakhan (IPL) (@DhinaaDhinnDhaa) October 25, 2020
#MIvsRR— SRIDHAR STAN (@SRIDHARSTAN) October 25, 2020
Ben stokes after people started calling Shakib Al Hasan the best all-rounder ; pic.twitter.com/dtBryZem3l
