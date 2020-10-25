 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Hardik 'explosive' Pandya hitting a six-laden fifty trouncing RR bowlers

    Hardik Pandya raining sixes in Dubai

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:41 PM

    After a below-par performance in the middle overs by Mumbai, Hardik Pandya powered Mumbai to the score of 195/5 with a scintillating 21-ball 60. In his short stay at the crease, Senior Pandya hit 7 sixes, taking only 20 balls to reach his fifty, which also included three consecutive sixes.

    After an explosive start in the powerplay, Mumbai Indians lost their way in the middle overs as they could only score 58 runs in 9 overs losing 3 wickets in the process. However, Hardik Pandya had his own plans as he played a scintillating innings to power Mumbai to the score of 195/5. 

    Come to the death overs, Hardik Pandya was at his brutal best as he destroyed the Rajasthan bowlers, especially Ankit Rajpoot, who got hit for three consecutive sixes from the Mumbai all-rounder. The first six out of the three was helicopter shot, which was deposited by Senior Pandya over long-off.

    Senior Pandya brought up his 20-ball fifty with a six on the penultimate ball and followed it up with another six on the last ball, totalling his sixes count to 7, staying unbeaten at 60 off 21 balls. With the help of the smashing innings, Mumbai were able to score 79 runs in the last five overs.

