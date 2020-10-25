Twitter reacts as Ruturaj Gaikwad finally shows 'spark' to power CSK to an easy win

Today at 6:47 PM
IPL 2020 has been worst for Chennai Super Kings but after being thrashed by RCB in their first encounter but they have won it this time quite handsomely. All credits to Sam Curran's exceptional bowling figure and Gaikwad's top knock-in today's game, who channelled his inner 'spark' to take CSK home.
Gaikwad, you beauty!!
HA HA! YES!
CSK playing today be like :#CSKvsRCB #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/UUYPRNJztx— Aman Rajput (@MemeVats) October 25, 2020
What a shot that was!
Ruturaj Gayakwad What A Shot🔥😎#IPL #Dream11IPL #CSKvsRCB #RCBvsCSK— Incredible 11 (@11Incredible) October 25, 2020
Much needed from CSK!
CSK should have promoted Ruturaj as opener from the start. He would have been a star like Devdutt Padikkal.#RCBvCSK #CSKvRCB #RCBvsCSK #CSKvsRCB— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) October 25, 2020
Gaikwad was so good today!
Gaikwad is playing so good today👏👏 .#CSKvsRCB— Akanksha Pandey (@befikrpanchhi) October 25, 2020
Mega auction- CSK retains Gaikwad!
CSK retain both Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad first for mega auction. #RCBvCSK #CSKvRCB #RCBvsCSK #CSKvsRCB— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) October 25, 2020
KUDOS!!
Kudos Gaikwad! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #CSK— Rajesh (@rajeshrdk) October 25, 2020
Responsible winnings from Gaikwad!
Not Every Batsmen is made to play only for T20 Format 😌— Bhargav Kumar (@bhargav_vbk) October 25, 2020
Responsible knock from Gaikwad @ChennaiIPL#CSKvRCB #IPL2020
SPARKLING!!
'Spark'ling innings this from Gaikwad. And it is just irony that his Captain is at the other end when he got the 50! #CSKvRCB— Mouli Mallina (@moulitalks) October 25, 2020
Amazing 50 from Gaikwad!
If Ruturaj Gaikwad get proper backing from the start of the tournament😏— P A Ls ♡ (@CricketGirl_45) October 25, 2020
What a amazing 50* 👏👏👏 #CSK #RCBvCSK #IPL2020
Oh, yeah!!
Ruturaj Gaikwad ✨😎 pic.twitter.com/vVWb97lqve— Ganesh Ramachandran (@rgchennai) October 25, 2020
Exceptional Gaikwad!!
Makes a debut in a year where everything is chaotic, recovers from the virus and has expectations beyond belief saddled on him- very happy for Ruturaj Gaikwad! Couldn't have been easy! #CSK #WhistlePodu #CSKvRCB— Kirti Nair (@kirti_nair) October 25, 2020
Congrats Gaikwad!!
Finally that inning come which we all want to see ... congratulations Ruturaj gaikwad for 1st ipl 50 🎉 #csk https://t.co/i4mmJ60q4A— Shamal Shingte (@ShamalShingte) October 25, 2020
That was class!!
Soo happy for Gaikwad today ...finally showed his class🔥— Mayuresh (@BrunoooooKaDost) October 25, 2020
Great knock!
Great 50 by RUTURAJ GAIKWAD, he was under so much pressure 👏🙌🤞🔥— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 25, 2020
Good call to give him another chance @msdhoni He does have some 'spark' 😉#CSK #CSKvsRCB
Quality shots by gaikwad!
Fifty for Ruturaj Gaikwad , taken crucial catches , started his Innings with some Quality shots Well played | #IPL2020 | #CSKvRCB | #WhistlePodu | #Yellove pic.twitter.com/xgRAr8ovcw— Mathan 🏏 (@Cric_life59) October 25, 2020
New love , eh? well played!
Ritiuraj gaikwad is my new love 🤧❤❤❤💥👅👅❤👅❤👅❤❤❤❤that men is so excellent idk why— LOYAL (@NikalBhadwe) October 25, 2020
Tf they didn't give him chance early #CSK such a big mistake wish to see him next year performing like champ
It was a boost in CSK camp!
Well Played Ruturaj Gaikwad. Congrats on First IPL Fifty, if he continues to bat like this then it will be a great boost for CSK in next IPL. #RCBvCSK— ALOK (@AlokTerminator) October 25, 2020
That spark!
Gaikwad shown that spark infront of Thala is something to carry forward to next season.— LakeShow 💜💛 (@WakeUpKriish) October 25, 2020
Delight to watch 🔥
CALM AND COMPOSED!
Calm and composed stuff by Rituraj Gaikwad.— Aadharsh (@vanofsteel0428) October 25, 2020
Looked to middle every ball he played and took the odd risk which paid off ❤️
Glimpses of Ajinkya Rahane which could be seen.
Keep it up, youngster!
Well going, Ruturaj Gaikwad! Keep it up Youngster ❤🔥#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/aNSm6n2DvC— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel21) October 25, 2020
SUPERB KNOCK FROM GAIKWAD!
📸 Super 5️⃣0️⃣ #Gaikwad #Csk #Yellove #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/3PH9XmiMQY— Saravanan Hari 💛🦁🏏 (@CricSuperFan) October 25, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.