    Twitter reacts as Ruturaj Gaikwad finally shows 'spark' to power CSK to an easy win

    Gaikwad helped CSK for an emphatic win against RCB

    IPLT20

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:47 PM

    IPL 2020 has been worst for Chennai Super Kings but after being thrashed by RCB in their first encounter but they have won it this time quite handsomely. All credits to Sam Curran's exceptional bowling figure and Gaikwad's top knock-in today's game, who channelled his inner 'spark' to take CSK home.

    Gaikwad, you beauty!!

    HA HA! YES!

    What a shot that was!

    Much needed from CSK!

    Gaikwad was so good today!

    Mega auction- CSK retains Gaikwad!

    KUDOS!!

    Responsible winnings from Gaikwad!

    SPARKLING!!

    Amazing 50 from Gaikwad!

    Oh, yeah!!

    Exceptional Gaikwad!!

    Congrats Gaikwad!!

    That was class!!

    Great knock!

    Quality shots by gaikwad!

    New love , eh? well played!

    It was a boost in CSK camp!

    That spark!

    CALM AND COMPOSED!

    Keep it up, youngster!

    SUPERB KNOCK FROM GAIKWAD!

