Three bets from the KKR vs KXIP encounter that can help you live life king size

Kings XI Punjab have made a return from almost a dead end in the tournament and how. After seven games, they had won just a game and were most probably out with teams like RCB, MI and DC lined up to clash with them next. In what has been an incredible turnaround, the Kings have won four straight games and have leapfrogged from the bottom position to the fifth spot. They have won two close games, something they had failed to do miserably in first half and beaten top three sides of the tourney- RCB, MI and DC. They have momentum on their side and with Chris Jordan coming good last game, and Arshdeep Singh already firing alongside M Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi, also the experience of Shami, adds further strength. With Mayank's likely return in the game, their batting should also get a boost. For KKR, who have won two games of their last five, it would be extremely difficult to overcome KXIP, a team on a red-hot juggernaut.