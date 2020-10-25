Tanmay Srivastava announces retirement at age of 30

Uttar Pradesh batsman Tanmay Srivastava, who was the highest run-getter in the 2008 U19 WC where Virat Kohli led India to the title, on Saturday, in an official release, announced his retirement from the game at just the age of 30. In his 14-year-long career, Srivastava played 90 first-class games.

Once touted to be the next big thing in Indian cricket, Uttar Pradesh batsman Tanmay Srivastava, on Saturday, announced his retirement from cricket at just the age of 30. An elegant left-handed batsman who could dismantle bowling attacks with grace, Srivastava made eyes turn in 2008 when he finished as the highest run-getter in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup with 262 runs to his name. Srivastava outshone the likes of Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey and Saurabh Tiwary in a power-packed side and even landed himself an IPL contract with Kings XI Punjab at the age of 18.

However, despite boasting an abundance of talent, the 30-year-old’s career quite never really took off, and, like several other compatriots from the U19 WC-winning batch of 2008, he was reduced to being a ‘what could have been’.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old, via a long statement on Twitter, announced that he was bidding adieu to a 14-year-long professional cricketing career that saw him score 10 first-class tons.

"I have had some very good memories on and off the field. As a child, when my father took me to the stadium, many a times I was injured and couldn't play. He always told me that there will be many moments like these in life when you will face a fall. They must not make you weak but motivate you to come back stronger.

"I was an 11-year-old when I joined the Green Park cricket hostel to focus on cricket, which was my only passion. At 13, I represented India under-15 and it was a dream come true when I wore the India jersey. Year 2008 was all about winning the U19 World Cup, and memories about holding the national flag proudly still makes me go weak in my knees. I consider myself lucky to have played alongside and shared the dressing room with the greats of Indian and international cricket and I'm humbled at how, even today most of them are just a call away, sharing their experiences to help me learn.

"UPCA has been my second home and I am very thankful to them for all the support they have given me over the last 18 years and are still continuing to do so. Sh Rajiv Shukla ji has been a constant source of blessings and support for all these years. I also want to extend my thanks to the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) for giving me the opportunity to represent the state in the last season.

"I would like to thank all the selectors, coaches, physios, trainers, management and support staff that have been a part of my cricket journey. A heartfelt gratitude to all my friends for believing in me when I was at my lowest. A special thanks to Paras Anand (of SG) for believing in me and truly standing by its motto of 'believe, become' and for supporting me with the best equipment throughout my career, irrespective of my ups and downs.

"Throughout my career, my mom and dad have been my pillars of support and I thank them from the bottom of my heart. A special thanks to my family, extended family and friends who are family, for always being there for me. Last, but not the least, a warm thank you to my wife Reetika, who has not only supported me through thick and thin, but also given me the most blunt but right comments and advice that no one else could have,” read Srivastava’s statement.

Srivastava’s last appearance came in the 2019/20 edition of the Ranji Trophy, where, representing Uttarakhand, he notched up scores of 4 and 15 against Maharashtra at the Baramati stadium in Pune.