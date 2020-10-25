IPL 2020 | Worked a bit on my game plan which was the difference today, reveals Sanju Samson

Yesterday at 11:45 PM
Sanju Samson, who scored 31-ball 54, has revealed that after going through a rough patch, he worked on his game a bit, which was the difference today in his match-winning innings against Mumbai. He added that he enjoyed batting with Ben Stokes and was waiting for the balls in his slot to go big.
Chasing a target of 196, Rajasthan were clear in their approach from the start as they started attacking right from the word go. Ben Stokes, who scored a brilliant 60-ball 107, kept the team in the game right throughout the innings by going after Mumbai bowlers and combined with Sanju Samson, who scored 31-ball 54, to chase the target easily with 10 balls to spare.
Samson, who finally was able to come back amongst runs, revealed that he has worked on this game plan, which came good against Mumbai.
“I kept on believing in myself. When you play 14 games, you'll have to go through ups and downs. I worked a bit on my game plan. In bigger grounds, on different wickets, you need to take more time, play more cricketing shots, that was the difference I did today,” Samson said in the post-match interview.
Samson and Stokes made an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs after Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith got out cheaply without troubling the scoreboard. Samson insisted that he enjoyed batting with Stokes and was waiting for loose balls to go big.
“It was amazing (batting with Stokes). We have spent a good time out in the middle in the last three games, this was the best time with him, really enjoyed it. I was not looking at how many runs do we want or what the run-rate was. I was just reacting to the ball, my game plan is very simple, I just watch the ball and hit it if it is there. If not, I take singles and doubles. I just kept it simple and finished it off, have seen some funny games in the past in IPL where matches have gone here and there. Wanted to be there till the end and luckily we did that today for the team,” he said.
He further added that he was trying to watch the ball carefully and revealed that reminding himself that he is the ‘strongest man in the world’ helped him get through his innings and hit huge sixes.
“I did give myself some time but at the same time I was looking for boundaries, I was trying few hits against Chahar but couldn't. The intent was there, I took 5-6 balls to get in and then started showing intent. No method (to hit sixes), just watch the ball and hit it. Reminding myself what my name is, I think Samson is the strongest man in the world, I keep remembering that. I am very strong and I can hit more sixes,” he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.