IPL 2020 | To win four in a row is really pleasing, opines Chris Jordan

Batting first, Punjab, without their regular opener Mayank Agarwal, were forced to open with Mandeep Singh, but the move failed to bear any fruit as they were could only score 47 runs in the powerplay. KL Rahul with his run a ball 27 and Chris Gayle with a run a ball 20 tried to revive the innings with a struggling effort but they faltered after the introduction of Rashid Khan as he picked 2 wickets for just 14 runs. After that, the innings continued to fall downwards with Nicholas Pooran, scoring unbeaten 32 off 28 balls, being the only recognized batsman playing till the end, giving a target of 127 for Hyderabad to chase.