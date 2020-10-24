IPL 2020 | To win four in a row is really pleasing, opines Chris Jordan

Today at 12:50 AM
Chris Jordan, who picked up 3 wickets for just 17 runs, has opined that he was pleased to register fourth win in a row and credited the support staff for trying to get the combination. He added that he was just trying to bowl a quiet over so that Arshdeep Singh could easily defend in the last over.
Batting first, Punjab, without their regular opener Mayank Agarwal, were forced to open with Mandeep Singh, but the move failed to bear any fruit as they were could only score 47 runs in the powerplay. KL Rahul with his run a ball 27 and Chris Gayle with a run a ball 20 tried to revive the innings with a struggling effort but they faltered after the introduction of Rashid Khan as he picked 2 wickets for just 14 runs. After that, the innings continued to fall downwards with Nicholas Pooran, scoring unbeaten 32 off 28 balls, being the only recognized batsman playing till the end, giving a target of 127 for Hyderabad to chase.
Despite a low total on the board and Hyderabad openers giving a good start to the team, scoring 52 runs without any wicket at the end of the powerplay, Hyderabad were 13 runs shorts off the target. Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh were the game changers for Punjab with the ball, picking 3 wickets each. Chris Jordan opined that he was pleased to register a fourth consecutive win and credited the support staff for their work behind the scenes.
“Feel great, proud of the team. We had a tough start, but we kept the belief. It's part and parcel of life to miss a few. The coaches and the teams are trying their best to get the best combination, to win four in a row is really pleasing," Jordan said in the post-match interview after receiving the Man of the Match award.
Jordan, who bowled a brilliant penultimate over - giving just 3 runs, stated that he trying to support Arshdeep at the other end, leaving him 14 runs to defend in the last over.
“Arshdeep backed his skills and it's come off. I just tried to support him to make it clear for him. I just tried to bowl a quiet over to give Arshdeep as much as I could to defend,” he said.
