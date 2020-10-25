IPL 2020 | Second innings wasn't a true reflection of how difficult the pitch was, claims Virat Kohli 

Today at 7:09 PM
Not many were expected the under performers of the season, CSK to beat RCB but they did and after the game, Kohli opined that the pitch was not as easy to bat as CSK made it look like in the second innings. Batting first, the Reds could only manage 145, a total chased down by Chennai easily.
Chennai Super Kings not only defeated RCB, one of the top sides of the season, but they did it with such ease, which surprised one and all and even the commentators whether their assessment of the deck was right or not in the game. It was supposed to be a slow dry pitch with batting getting difficult as the match progresses but CSK batsmen led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu counter attacked the RCB bowlers and made 146 look like a cakewalk as they hunted down the target and won the game with eight wickets in hand.
After the game, losing skipper, Virat Kohli was of the opinion that it was a very difficult wicket to bat on especially with CSK bowlers maintaining tight line and lengths throughout. Virat didn't seem too impressed with RCB bowling that had wreaked havoc in the last game against KKR as he stated that the bowlers let the CSK batsmen dictate the game, not varying the pace much.
"What you saw in the second innings wasn't a true representation of how the pitch was. They bowled stump to stump. I don't think we got a ball to drive when we batted. Their spinners kept it tight too. 140+ is a competitive total on that pitch, we were targeting 150. I thought we still could have bowled change of pace and the odd bouncer. We weren't expressive enough. We let batsmen dictate stuff. You have to be prepared on a given day to do well. All sides have good players, it's about how you come out onto the park on that particular day. We are playing really good cricket and you have to accept you will lose games here and there," Kohli stated in the post-match presentation.
Aaron Finch couldn't get going for RCB yet again while Kohli and AB took their time, kept rotating the strike, but could not finish with a flourish. With the bowling as well, RCB were not up to the mark especially the pacers weren't consistent which didn't help create any pressure at all.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.