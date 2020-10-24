IPL 2020 | Plan was to bowl into the wicket and bowl as many slower balls, reveals Arshdeep Singh

Today at 12:10 AM
Young Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh, who took 3 wickets for 23 runs, revealed that the plan at the end was to bowl at the stumps and remove pace off the ball as much as possible. He added that he has been backed by the management really well and was happy to gain some momentum as a team.
After a dismal batting performance from KXIP - giving a target of 127 to SRH - David Warner, scoring 20-ball 35, and Jonny Bairstow, scoring 20-ball 19, got SRH off to a flying start scoring 52 runs without losing any wicket, putting Hyderabad in a dominating position. However, Punjab turned the match into a thriller with the wickets of the openers in the middle overs and then, didn’t allow Hyderabad to chase the target by taking wickets at regular intervals, winning the match by 12 runs. Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab along with Arshdeep Singh, both of whom took 3 wickets each.
Young Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh revealed that the plan was to bowl at the stumps and not give any pace to the Hyderabad batsmen.
“We saw an opportunity for the win and tried our best and thankfully, it went our way. The plan was to bowl it into the wicket and bowl as many slower balls and it worked,” Arshdeep said in the post-match interview.
He further went on to appreciate the backing he has received from the management and revealed that the plan against Vijay Shankar was to let him hit big shots.
“I have been backed up really well by the management and good that we are starting to get some momentum as a team. The plan was to keep it simple (On Vijay Shankar's wicket) and let them hit on the bigger side and it worked,” he said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Arshdeep Singh
- David Warner
- Jonny Bairstow
- Chris Jordan
- Ipl 2020
- Indian Premier League
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Kings Xi Punjab
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.