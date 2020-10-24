IPL 2020 | Plan was to bowl into the wicket and bowl as many slower balls, reveals Arshdeep Singh

After a dismal batting performance from KXIP - giving a target of 127 to SRH - David Warner, scoring 20-ball 35, and Jonny Bairstow, scoring 20-ball 19, got SRH off to a flying start scoring 52 runs without losing any wicket, putting Hyderabad in a dominating position. However, Punjab turned the match into a thriller with the wickets of the openers in the middle overs and then, didn’t allow Hyderabad to chase the target by taking wickets at regular intervals, winning the match by 12 runs. Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab along with Arshdeep Singh, both of whom took 3 wickets each.