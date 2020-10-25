IPL 2020 | Our bowlers tried; well played to the opposition, credits Kieron Pollard

Following the loss against Rajasthan, Kieron Pollard has credited that Rajasthan’s top order played really well, which won them the game while also appreciating his own bowlers’ efforts. From their batting perspective, he stated that Pandya’s innings gave them a good enough total.

After the ten-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians walked into this game, on a crazy high against Rajasthan Royals, who were tumbling their way through in the end phase of the tournament. While Mumbai only managed to get just 121 after 16 overs, the power of Hardik Pandya ensured that they set Rajasthan a high-scoring total of 195 runs, with a massive bowling line-up.

However, Rajasthan’s approach was clear as daylight, as they smashed every bowler that stood in front of them. While Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith got out scoring just 13 and 11, the duo of Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes batting ensured that Royals got over the line with 10 deliveries to spare, leading to Kieron Pollard’s appreciation, which also kept the Royals’ qualification alive.

In the post-match presentation, Mumbai’s stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard credited Rajasthan’s batting approach for the win. He also added that Hardik Pandya’s knock gave them a good total at the back end of their innings.

“At the end of the day, someone wins, someone loses. We just have to come out and play good cricket. Our bowlers tried, but well played to the opposition. He (Hardik) went out and scored 60* off 21, an innings like that and we end up on the losing side, that's just tough luck," said Pollard in the post-match presentation.

Interestingly, the Windies all-rounder also revealed that their spinners did not get much purchase from the wicket in the second-innings, unlike the purchase that Rajasthan’s Indian spinners got in the first half.

“I thought they batted well. Hardik brought us straight back in the game with that knock at the halfway stage. We could have got a couple of wickets more, but the wicket ended up becoming a little better. Their spinners got some help from the pitch, but our spinners couldn't do that.”