IPL 2020 | Just speechless with the finish; very happy with the show, expresses KL Rahul

Following a tight 12-run victory, KL Rahul has expressed his happiness with the show put on by KXIP boys before admitting that the finish left him speechless. He also credited the entire unit, including support staff for mentally supporting the players despite the results not working for them.

After seven IPL games in 2020, Kings XI Punjab found themselves at the dead-end of the IPL table, with just one win while losing six times. They seemed to have made losing a habit, with all the games going against them despite them putting on a show. While sides in the past have given up in such circumstances, KL Rahul’s KXIP were having none of that, as they fought all odds to put on a show in the games to follow.

In the next three games, the side won all of their games against MI, RCB, and Delhi Capitals before taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crunch of a contest. Mid-game, they found themselves in a precarious position, with the score reading just 126 against SRH’s strong batting unit. However, Rahul’s captaincy, mixed by KXIP’s spinners struck at the right time to strangle the opposition, as SRH collapsed to a 12-run loss.

Following the game, KXIP skipper KL Rahul has expressed that he was left speechless by the finish, where the franchise picked up six wickets in the last three overs to seal home another victory. However, at the same time, he was extremely pleased with the performance from the entire team, who put on a real show.

“Yes, we are making it a habit. In the first half we somehow couldn't make this a habit. I am just speechless right now, to be honest. Very happy with the show from the boys. The work done is always behind the scenes, not just the players, but the support staff. You can't change much in a player in two months but you can always make them mentally better and that's what coach Kumble, Andy, Charl, Jonty and Wasim have done,” KL Rahul told Star Sports.

The Orange Cap holder, however, also reckoned that it was never a high-scoring contest, which they identified pretty much early on in the encounter. Rahul also stated that the hard work finally paid off for them, as they are on the back of a three-match winning streak before the game against SRH made it four-in-a-row.

“After me and Mandeep played the first over we know it's not a high scoring wicket. We were thinking close to 160. They went hard in the first six. But I knew we could pull things back if we don't leak many runs in the powerplay as we have two leggies. We sat down and thought about the things that the bowlers would need in conditions like these and it's good to see the work paying off,” he concluded.