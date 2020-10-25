IPL 2020 | If you are not enjoying cricket, it can become cruel and painful, opines MS Dhoni

Today at 7:30 PM
MS Dhoni is well known for his post-match gems and today after the win against RCB, he stated that if you stop enjoying cricket, it can become cruel and painful. CSK put their A-game forward against the Bangalore-based club as they chased down 146 with eight wickets in hand with utter dominance.
After having played 16 years of international cricket, you experience everything on a cricket field and MS Dhoni doesn't mind taking it out in the post-match presentations or the press conferences, which remains one of the most captivating aspects of his personality over the years. Not everyone can put their experience into words as philosophically and beautifully as MS does. MS doesn't show a lot of his emotions and again he kept it in the balance after a comprehensive victory over one of the heavyweights of the IPL 2020, RCB, by eight wickets.
Dhoni had copped a lot of criticism after he had said earlier that CSK youngsters lacked spark in the tournament. Speaking in the post-match presentation today, winning skipper, MS Dhoni gave a sneak peek into his approach towards the game as he stated that at times, you want to amplify emotions like 'hurt' so that the intensity in the game doesn't drop. But that doesn't mean you stop enjoying the game.
"It does hurt when you don't do well so you try to amplify certain emotions. So that the guys just don't drop the game. That can leave with 12 painful hours of the remaining time in the tournament. You have to enjoy the game no matter where you are on the table. If you are not enjoying the cricket, it can become cruel and painful. So I am glad with how the youngsters have responded," MS Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.
Dhoni further added that he felt it was a perfect game for the side as they executed everything really well in the middle. He also applauded Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made an unbeaten 65 off 51, as he reckoned that the youngster backed himself to play his shots. The former Indian skipper also praised his spinners on a wicket which he felt was on the slower side.
"I felt this one was one of the perfect games. Everything went to plan, and the execution was there. We kept picking wickets, and kept them to a total that was slightly below par. The wicket was on a slower side, and the spinners did a good job. We haven't been very consistent with the batting. Today the start was very good. Rutu batted well. He backed himself to play the shots he is known for. Looking to time the ball, if you look for four, you can get six."
CSK have now won four games after 12 games but they are unlikely to make it to the playoffs this time around after making it to the finals last year and winning the title in 2018 edition of the cash-rich league.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.