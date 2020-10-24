IPL 2020 | Have to forget this loss and move forward, confesses David Warner

After scoring 56 runs in the powerplay, the game was very well in Sunrisers’ grasp before they were bowled out 13 runs short of the target, a game Warner confessed that they have to forget. Alongside that, Warner also added that it was a great bowling effort from SRH to restrict them to 126.

It was a battle of deciders, with both sides still having an outside chance of making it to the play-off stage. However, only one side would have an opportunity, with KKR winning in the earlier contest on Super Saturday. Batting first, KXIP were restricted to a total of just 126 runs, with Nicholas Pooran scoring an unbeaten 32 off just 28 deliveries, with just two boundaries.

In the second half, it looked like quite an easy chase for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, whose openers got off to a brilliant start, scoring 56 runs in just 37 deliveries, in a run-chase of just 127. However, soon after that, the openers walked back after two rash shots, as the middle-order once again struggled to complete the run-chase, as Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked up six wickets in between them, as they fell short by 12 runs.

After the loss, SRH skipper David Warner confessed that the team has to forget this loss and move forward, as they seek an outside chance of making it to the play-off stage.

“They bowled well with the new ball (his bowlers). Didn't get all the wickets upfront but we brought it back well. Today our bowlers executed the plans well, very happy with them. Just have to forget this game and move forward,” said Warner in the post-match presentation.

Warner also added that while the loss hurts a lot, it was a fantastic effort from the bowlers to restrict the Punjab batsmen to a below-par total in Dubai. Critically analysing the batting display, the Australian admitted that the game was lost in the middle-overs, once KXIP’s spinners came into play, with them as they sit sixth on the IPL table, with just eight points.

“Yeah it does (hurt a lot). Our bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them. After the start we got, we took our foot off the pedal. Felt on that wicket it was going to get tougher once the spin came into it. For us, it was about trying to apply pressure upfront, negate the swing bowling, but obviously, we didn't get across the line."