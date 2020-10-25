BCCI announces Dubai as venue for IPL 2020 final

With the play-off battle and match-ups heating up, BCCI on Sunday, announced that two venues - Abu Dhabi and Dubai would serve as the venues for the play-off stage of IPL 2020. On the other hand, Sharjah, which served as a venue during the group-stage misses out from the premier fixtures later in the tournament. While Mumbai Indians are leading the table, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are not far off in the competition to top the table.