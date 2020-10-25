BCCI announces Dubai as venue for IPL 2020 final

Today at 8:42 PM
BCCI on Sunday has revealed the venues for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, with the two venues being Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with the play-offs starting on November 5 with the final in Dubai on November 10. BCCI also announced that Sharjah would serve as venue for Women's T20 Challenge.
With the play-off battle and match-ups heating up, BCCI on Sunday, announced that two venues - Abu Dhabi and Dubai would serve as the venues for the play-off stage of IPL 2020. On the other hand, Sharjah, which served as a venue during the group-stage misses out from the premier fixtures later in the tournament. While Mumbai Indians are leading the table, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are not far off in the competition to top the table.
"The Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs and Final will be played from 5th November to 10th November, 2020 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Qualifier 1 will be held in Dubai on 5th November followed by the Eliminator (6th November) and Qualifier 2 (8th November) in Abu Dhabi. The final will be held on 10th November in Dubai," read a press release from the IPL.
On the other hand, BCCI also announced that Sharjah, a venue which has been known for it's shorter boundary and entertainment factor, will serve as the venue for Women's T20 Challenge, which would go parallelly during the men's edition of the IPL, from November 4 to November 9. The Supernovas will take on Velocity in the first game.
"Meanwhile, the Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from 4th November to 9th November will be held in Sharjah. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi’s replacement in Velocity."