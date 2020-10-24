VIDEO | Rashid Khan’s ‘magical’ googly silences sizzling KL Rahul

In Mayank Agarwal’s absence, KL Rahul walked out to open the innings alongside Mandeep Singh in a newly-formed opening wicket partnership. While Mandeep didn’t get off to the right start, scoring a 14-ball 17, the KXIP skipper had the responsibility to anchor the innings, in the absence of the right-handed Agarwal. When Rashid Khan walked out to bowl, he had to face the monstrous Chris Gayle, who slapped him for a flat-six. However, post that, the leg-spinner had another go at the two, which resulted in a close over, where he rapped Chris Gayle on the pad.