VIDEO | Rashid Khan’s ‘magical’ googly silences sizzling KL Rahul

Today at 9:32 PM
The contest was quite clear - one of IPL’s best leg-spinners against the leading run-scorer in the tournament - KL Rahul vs Rashid Khan. While KL Rahul got the better of him earlier in the tournament, the leg-spinner was clearly pumped up for this contest, with a magical googly to silence Rahul.
In Mayank Agarwal’s absence, KL Rahul walked out to open the innings alongside Mandeep Singh in a newly-formed opening wicket partnership. While Mandeep didn’t get off to the right start, scoring a 14-ball 17, the KXIP skipper had the responsibility to anchor the innings, in the absence of the right-handed Agarwal. When Rashid Khan walked out to bowl, he had to face the monstrous Chris Gayle, who slapped him for a flat-six. However, post that, the leg-spinner had another go at the two, which resulted in a close over, where he rapped Chris Gayle on the pad.
The leg-spinner immediately went up in appeal before the leg-spinner convinced skipper David Warner to go upstairs for a review, which ultimately resulted in an embarrassment for the men in Orange. While Warner’s decision to get in Jason Holder paid off with the wicket of Gayle, Rashid was still brought on for his third straight over, in a risky move from Warner, to dismiss the right-handed KL Rahul.
Punjab’s skipper didn’t pick the wrong-un, which resulted in an easy dismissal for the leggie, who was wanting to hit the young spinner to the off-side boundary. However, in the end, it left him humiliated as he missed the target while Rashid hit the target for Sunrisers Hyderabad, which silenced the Punjab unit.
Watch the video here:
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.