VIDEO | Rahul Tripathi gets ‘Buttlered’ as Anrich Nortje sends stumps cartwheeling

The problem for Tripathi was that this was not ‘just another delivery’. This was a Nortje trademark, one that’s supposed to castle the stumps. As Tripathi looked to free his arms and work the ball towards the on-side, Nortje, with all that arm power of his, thrust the ball into the right-hander. The ball, initially, looked like it was coming into Tripathi, but soon, it swung late, passed his bat, and clattered the stumps. The batsman did not do too much wrong, but so good and quick was the delivery that it floored not one, but two stumps.