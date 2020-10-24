VIDEO | ‘Instantaneous’ KL Rahul’s review enough to send back overconfident David Warner

Yesterday at 10:33 PM
With David Warner and Jonny Bairstow getting off to a sublime start, KXIP needed inspiration from somewhere as they were chasing the game from the first over. It was rightly provided by their skipper KL Rahul, who instantly reviewed Warner’s reverse sweep to send the dangerous man back.
Chasing 127, Sunrisers Hyderabad came out with an ‘intent,’ that seemingly looked enough to take them past Punjab’s new-ball bowling unit, comprising Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh. Neither did Shami nor did Arshdeep look close to getting them out, as the duo of Warner-Bairstow came out attacking, throwing the kitchen sink off every delivery, so much to put KXIP skipper KL Rahul aback. Immediately, the skipper threw the ball to his trusted allies - his leg-spinners.
While Murugan Ashwin made life tough for the openers, he couldn’t quite get one past them in his first over, as Bairstow got a streaky boundary. In the very next over, the Englishman got a lot adventurous, as he smashed two boundaries off the first two balls to get the side off to a great start in the meagre run-chase, as they reached 52 after the first six overs.
Against the inexperienced Ravi Bishnoi, the left-handed opener got off to the best start, scoring a boundary off the very first delivery. However, the leg-spinner and KL Rahul had the last laugh, as an adventurous Warner ‘reverse swept’ the wrong line to edge one to the wicketkeeper. Rahul immediately went up for a review and in the end, was rightly awarded for his decision making, sending Warner back.
