Twitter reacts to sassy Rishabh Pant executing perfect ‘no-look’ scoop to bring up 100 IPL sixes

IPL 2020, thus far, has been a struggle for young Rishabh Pant, and well, the numbers suggest the same. He scored 189 runs in his first seven innings alright, but they came at a rather underwhelming SR of 120. Today in Abu Dhabi, he had no easy job at hand either, as chasing 195, the southpaw walked in with the score 13/2, with Delhi having lost both the openers.