Twitter reacts to sassy Rishabh Pant executing perfect ‘no-look’ scoop to bring up 100 IPL sixes

Today at 7:00 PM
On Saturday versus Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant became the 21st batsman to hit 100 IPL sixes, and well, he got to the milestone in the most Pant way imaginable. As Prasidh Krishna directed a short one towards his body, Pant moved to his left and executed a no-look scoop.
IPL 2020, thus far, has been a struggle for young Rishabh Pant, and well, the numbers suggest the same. He scored 189 runs in his first seven innings alright, but they came at a rather underwhelming SR of 120. Today in Abu Dhabi, he had no easy job at hand either, as chasing 195, the southpaw walked in with the score 13/2, with Delhi having lost both the openers.
Four dots off his first four balls left fans worried whether he’d pull a replica of his knock versus KXIP - a 20-ball 14 - but on his fifth ball, the Delhite produced a moment of magic reminiscent of his older, more fluent self.
As KKR’s Prasidh Krishna, after bowling a dot in the first ball of the 5th over, directed a pacy short-one towards Pant’s body, the 23-year-old sensed a golden opportunity to get his knock going. Despite having only hit 5 sixes in the first 7 games of the season, unphased by the situation, Pant moved across his stumps and pulled off a shot for the ages.
As the ball threatened to cramp him for room, Pant, moving across the off stump to his left, unleashed the most audacious scoop imaginable. So good was the connection that it went all the way. It was, incidentally, his 100th six in the IPL but this was not the catch - replays showed that the youngster, in fact, pulled off a ‘no-look’ scoop.
That’s right, Pant scooped a 145 kph bowler for a no-look scoop over fine leg to bring up his 100th six in the IPL. The audacity of this man, I tell you.
October 24, 2020
