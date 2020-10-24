Twitter reacts to enraged Ricky Ponting chastising Ashwin for ‘experimenting’ with leg-spin versus Narine

Today at 5:42 PM
Ravichandran Ashwin, sometimes, has the bad habit of getting obsessed with variations and he paid the price for his ‘experimentation’ today as he was dismantled by a raging Narine. Ashwin’s experiments did not go down well with Ponting, who fumed when the former’s ‘leg-spinner’ was hit for a six.
What was that, Ashwin?
Ponting was fuming!!
They held back Akshar as he would be spinning the bowl into the left handers ,and they get Ashwin bowling leg spin to Narine.— عاطف احمد (@Atifahmad2) October 24, 2020
No wonder Ponting was fuming
Again clash of Ashwin-Ponting!!
There is going to be a Round Two of Ashwin-Ponting discussion tonight #KKRvsDC— Somesh Agarwal (@someshagarwal22) October 24, 2020
Ricky Ponting looked pissed!!
Watched 2 minutes of IPL where Ashwin was bowling legbreak. I mean WTF. Even Ricky Ponting looked pissed.— ? 0 ? 0 (@Subhash_ati9) October 24, 2020
Ponting furious on Ashwin!!
Ponting furious with Ashwin trying different things 😁— Praveen C (@whatupbiyaatch) October 24, 2020
Ponting was clearly disappointed!!
@cricketaakash @bhogleharsha Ponting clearly not amused with Ashwin bowling leggies to Narine. Justifiably so. Should have stuck to off spin to both left handers. Ashwin's leggies are easy to pick anyways— Jayesh Nair (@JayeshNair) October 24, 2020
Ponting's grim face, ha ha!!
Seeing Ashwin being taken to the cleaners, and watching Ponting's grim face as he cusses under his breath have already made my day.— Srinivas Murty (@jurasick) October 24, 2020
