 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to enraged Ricky Ponting chastising Ashwin for ‘experimenting’ with leg-spin versus Narine

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ricky Ponting getting furious on Ashwin

    ipl website

    Twitter reacts to enraged Ricky Ponting chastising Ashwin for ‘experimenting’ with leg-spin versus Narine

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:42 PM

    Ravichandran Ashwin, sometimes, has the bad habit of getting obsessed with variations and he paid the price for his ‘experimentation’ today as he was dismantled by a raging Narine. Ashwin’s experiments did not go down well with Ponting, who fumed when the former’s ‘leg-spinner’ was hit for a six.

    What was that, Ashwin? 

    Ponting was fuming!!

    Again clash of Ashwin-Ponting!!

    Ricky Ponting looked pissed!!

    Ponting furious on Ashwin!!

    Ponting was clearly disappointed!!

    Ponting's grim face, ha ha!!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down