Twitter reacts to Abdul ‘sloppy’ Samad slapping ball over the boundary rope

Today at 8:19 PM
After a tough start, on the back of Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed’s swing early on, Mandeep Singh took a clear swipe at the delivery from the right-arm seamer to the deep boundary. In the deep, there was a sloppy Samad, who slapped the ball over the boundary rope.
Upon winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad elected to chase in Dubai, with the conditions seemingly favouring swing-bowling early on, which brought Khaleel Ahmed back into the setup for the left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed. With Mayank Agarwal sustaining an injury in the last game, Kings XI Punjab were forced to swap Mandeep Singh for the right-handed batsman as the opener in the must-win game for the franchise.
As expected in the early half, the ball was doing all the talking as Sandeep Sharma got the fullest use of the conditions with his action. In a tentative fashion, KXIP got off to a decent and subdued start, with just 13 runs after the first three overs. However, in the fourth over, the men in Red and Silver got going, with a boundary from KL Rahul’s blade, which incidentally started the free-flowing runs.
In the next over, it was evident as an effortless stroke from the KXIP skipper cleared the boundary with ease, into the third-tier as Sandeep stood stunned. Just three deliveries later, the right-arm seamer was on the wrong end of the result when a regular shot for two runs was fumbled and converted into a boundary by the fielder in the deep, Abdul Samad. The youngster did the tough part before eventually palming the ball over the boundary, in what looked like just two runs. Tough start for SRH in the field as KXIP got the ball rolling in the must-win encounter.
This is epic! :D :D
October 24, 2020
ROLF!!!
Samad fielding pic.twitter.com/va84hbTyWL— chaitanya (@chaitu_20) October 24, 2020
That's hilarious man...
Abdul samad is doing disastrous fielding..— Prasad Stephen (@rock_stephen) October 24, 2020
Please give the best and pick up the wickets
Looks same almost!
Samad fielding pic.twitter.com/IQiQfMHNu0— . (@qwerty04445691) October 24, 2020
Hahahaha! LOL.. :D : :D
Samad fielding .. pic.twitter.com/rvt7I8zEde— Kris Posts (@KrisPosts) October 24, 2020
He must be a G.O.A.T 😂😂
Who is Samad's fielding coach 😂😂😂😂 #KXIPvSRH— 🐝🐝QueenB🐝🐝 (@art3mis__love) October 24, 2020
2020 special one!
this is some another level of fielding collapse by samad.— It does hurt||Anju💛 (@JuInAWonderland) October 24, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Abdul Samad
- Sandeep Sharma
- David Warner
- Sandeep Singh
- Kl Rahul
- Ipl 2020
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Kings Xi Punjab
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.