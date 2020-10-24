Three Chennai bets that can make you Kings in their clash with Bangalore

Faf du Plessis has been in good touch but hasn’t been able to score much in the last 5 games. In the matches that he has got some sort of starts, he has gone on to score big, translating into four fifties for the South African in this edition of IPL. Having scored 376 runs in 11 matches so far, he has been the best batsman for Chennai by far, rescuing them from tough situations time and again, and the times, he hasn’t been able to rescue them, Chennai has mostly faltered to get a win on the board. And given that he has been in good form but hasn’t been able to get going in the last two matches, makes it even more probable that du Plessis will be able to score more than 26 runs in the game against Banglore. SBOTOP is offering a return of 1.83x on this bet, which makes it attractive from the investment point of view.