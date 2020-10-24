Three Chennai bets that can make you Kings in their clash with Bangalore

Yesterday at 10:42 PM
After a humiliating defeat in the last match, Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in a bid to finish off their season with few wins starting with Bangalore. While Chennai will want their youngsters to come good, Bangalore will look to continue their winning run.
Faf du Plessis Runs - Over 25.5 - @1.83
Form Guide
Faf du Plessis in IPL - 1, 10, 58, 0, 8
Faf du Plessis has been in good touch but hasn’t been able to score much in the last 5 games. In the matches that he has got some sort of starts, he has gone on to score big, translating into four fifties for the South African in this edition of IPL. Having scored 376 runs in 11 matches so far, he has been the best batsman for Chennai by far, rescuing them from tough situations time and again, and the times, he hasn’t been able to rescue them, Chennai has mostly faltered to get a win on the board. And given that he has been in good form but hasn’t been able to get going in the last two matches, makes it even more probable that du Plessis will be able to score more than 26 runs in the game against Banglore. SBOTOP is offering a return of 1.83x on this bet, which makes it attractive from the investment point of view.
Ambati Rayudu Runs - Over 22.50 - @1.83
Form Guide
Ambati Rayudu in IPL - 2, 13, 45*, 41, 42, 30
One of the main reasons for the miserable performance of Chennai has been their batting lineup, which has failed quite frequently and Rayudu followed their suit in the last two matches. However, he has been hitting the ball well and has been consistent with his batting, scoring 252 runs in 9 matches. Bangalore has been one of his favourite opponents as he has maintained an average of 34.39 against them and he scored a 40-ball 42 against them in their last meeting this season as well, making it highly certain that he will be able to score more than 23 runs in the reverse fixture. To add to that, SBOTOP is offering a return of 1.83x on this bet, making it a low risk - high return bet.
MS Dhoni - player performance - Under 26.50 - @1.83
Form Guide
MS Dhoni in IPL - 16, 28, 3, 21, 10
MS Dhoni has not looked like himself this season, to say the least. He has struggled to accelerate when needed and this form guide is a perfect reflection of the same. In the last 5 matches, he has crossed the mark of 26.50 only once, and that too not by much. Part of the reason has been the failure of the top order and Dhoni failing to play his trademark rescue innings and the other reason has been him coming late in the batting order, not allowing himself to dictate the conditions. Having scored just 180 runs in 11 matches, it is highly unlikely that Dhoni will break the trend of his miserable form and score more than 27 runs against Bangalore. SBOTOP is offering a return of 1.83x on this almost certain bet, making it an extremely good deal.
