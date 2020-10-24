Three Bangalore bets that can help you win royally in their clash with Chennai

King Kohli has been in tremendous form off late, looking extremely comfortable on the crease, executing his skills to perfection. Having already scored 365 runs in 10 matches, it is hardly a debate to pick the best batsman when Kohli is in good form. He has been the best batsman for RCB in the last few games, other than AB de Villiers , but the only problem in picking the former South African captain is that he bats little lower down the order and does not get enough time to bat, which leaves Kohli as the only batsman. In the last 5 games, he was unbeaten on 3 occasions, including one match-winning innings of unbeaten 90 against Chennai in their previous meeting. Hence, Kohli is certain to come out on top in this market, given that all the stats favour him, making this a low risk and high return bet.

Chris Morris has been fundamental to the turn around that Bangalore has experienced this season, winning 7 matches out of 10 and sitting on the third spot on the points table with 14 points. Such is the importance of Morris in the team that Bangalore has convincingly won 4 out of 5 matches from the time Morris has been included in the side. Having taken 9 wickets in 5 matches, he has been in terrific form - swinging the new ball with discipline and hitting the deck hard with the old ball. Against Chennai in the last match, he ended with the figures of 3/19, paving way for Bangalore’s win over Chennai, which makes him even more likely to perform again. Also, Chennai is known to be the worst team in the powerplay and has consistently lost early wickets, and given that Morris will be operating with the new ball, he is very likely to win in this market.

Chennai have not been having a great run this season and their opening partnership mess has been one of the many problems that they are facing this season. In their last five 5 matches, Chennai has been able to cross the score of even 20, which has resulted in them becoming the worst-performing team in the powerplay. They have consistently tweaked around with their opening pair, but none seemed to have worked until now. On the other hand, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch have provided the stability for Bangalore at the top, stitching a 30 plus on 3 out of 5 occasions, getting Bangalore off to good starts consistently. They both have been in good form and have been hitting the ball well, contributing more than 500 runs combined in the 10 matches played so far. Hence, this market is certain to go in favour of Bangalore and they are sure to give a good return on the bet.