IPL 2020 | Surreal experience to clinch five-wicket haul, expresses Varun Chakravarthy

KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy, who registered the best IPL 2020 figures versus Delhi Capitals on Saturday, revealed that he was expecting no more than two wickets and has been overwhelmed with the eventual result. In what was a spell for the ages, Varun, with his 5/20, ran through the Delhi middle-order.
On a wicket where the Delhi Capitals spinners accounted for 0/52 off their 4 overs, Varun Chakravarthy was expected to endure a monumental struggle, but the mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu made heads turn with his performance. Coming into bowl in the 12th over against a well-set Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, Chakravarthy, on just his second ball, accounted for the scalp of Pant, after which he ran through the Delhi middle-order. With his flicks and tricks, the Tamil Nadu lad sent back to the hut the trio of Stoinis, Hetmyer, and Iyer, before castling Axar Patel to complete his five-wicket haul.
Named Man of the Match for his efforts, Chakravarthy, whose 5/20 is currently the best figures in IPL 2020, revealed that he is overwhelmed with the result. The 29-year-old claimed that he enjoyed the wicket of DC skipper Iyer the most.
“This is surreal. The last few games I didn't get wickets. I wanted to get one or two today, but thank god I got five. I enjoyed Shreyas Iyer's wicket the most. I was bowling to the shorter boundary so I had to attack the stumps,” Charkravarthy said in the post-match presentation.
An architect by degree, it was only 5 years ago that Varun switched to cricket to make ends meet. The mystery spinner thanked his family and his partner for their boundless support throughout his journey.
"I want to thank my mother Hema Malini, father Vinoth Chakravarathy and fiancée Neha. And all my physios. Around 2015 when I was not making much money as an architect, I thought I will try something else when I wasn't able to meet my needs."
