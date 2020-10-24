IPL 2020 | Surreal experience to clinch five-wicket haul, expresses Varun Chakravarthy

On a wicket where the Delhi Capitals spinners accounted for 0/52 off their 4 overs, Varun Chakravarthy was expected to endure a monumental struggle, but the mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu made heads turn with his performance. Coming into bowl in the 12th over against a well-set Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, Chakravarthy, on just his second ball, accounted for the scalp of Pant, after which he ran through the Delhi middle-order. With his flicks and tricks, the Tamil Nadu lad sent back to the hut the trio of Stoinis, Hetmyer, and Iyer, before castling Axar Patel to complete his five-wicket haul.