IPL 2020 | SRH vs KXIP Evaluation Chart - Arshdeep and Chris Jordan pull off a miracle in Dubai

After Kings XI Punjab posted just 126 runs in the first half, it looked like an easy chase for the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting unit, consisting of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. While the duo put up a 56 run partnership, Punjab’s excellent death-over bowling prevailed, as they won by 12 runs.

Rating charts

Powerplay exploitation

KXIP 5/10 - From 47 for 1, KXIP had the right platform for both KL Rahul and Chris Gayle to spark off in the middle-overs against SRH’s bowlers but it went exactly in the opposite manner. While Holder accounted Gayle, Rashid Khan outdid KL Rahul as Maxwell went awry during the middle phase, where they only added 41 runs in an underwhelming fashion while losing four wickets.

SRH 7/10 -While SRH were just chasing 127, their approach seemed otherwise, as though they were trying to chase a big total, as David Warner and Jonny Bairstow took on the bowling unit head-on. Despite Rahul decided to spice things up by introducing Murugan Ashwin, the duo were clear in their approach, as they picked 52 runs off the first six in a low-scoring run-chase for them.

Middle-overs maneuvering

SRH 2/10 - Sunrisers Hyderabad’s downfall started as soon as the powerplay phase was done when the two openers thought it was an easy game. Both of them got out in similar fashion, trying to be cheeky - one with a conventional sweep and the other with a reverse sweep before Abdul Samad gifted his wicket, as they scored 97 runs after the end of the 15th over, adding just 56 during the long-phase in the run-chase.

Death bowling

KXIP 9/10 - Two runs off the first over, Kings XI Punjab took away all the scoring outlets in the middle over and started with the same approach in the 16th over. They continued the same approach, with just 14 runs in the next three, leaving SRH to get 14 runs off the last over in the thriller. The duo of Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan won the game for Punjab, who are still fighting for a place in the playoffs.

SRH 7/10 - Bang on target and with that the Sunrisers were back in business, somewhere they have always excelled, in the death overs. Bowling against the dangerous Nicholas Pooran, the bowling unit managed to restrict the batsmen to just 38 runs, as KXIP found themselves in a piss-poor position at 126/7, after 20 overs, with Warner’s plans falling in the right place at the right time.

Snapshots

Mayank Agarwal leaves a considerable hole in Punjab’s batting

Due to a minor bruise that he suffered against Delhi Capitals, Mayank Agarwal was not selected in the playing XI against SRH, which affected KXIP’s merry partnership at the top. At the other end, alongside KL Rahul came in Mandeep Singh, who has opened several times in the past against Chris Gayle, who could have been a handful in these conditions. While Mandeep slotted in all right, he didn’t quite have the same force that Mayank did, which got them off to a relatively slow start, making the left-handed Gayle go from the very first over. KXIP would not want the right-handed Karnataka man to miss another game, which would only hurt their chances of reaching the play-off stage, especially given that KKR had just won earlier in the day.

David Warner knows his tactics brilliantly

This season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled with their tactical nuances, often gifting away the game in the end moments. However, today, there seemed to be clear and concise thinking from the think-tank, starting from getting three overs off Sandeep Sharma in the powerplay and getting Rashid to attack KL Rahul after the powerplay. If you think that was enough, his decision to hand the ball to Jason Holder to dismiss Chris Gayle was something from the pre-discussed game plan. His shuffling of bowlers, in the middle-phase suffocated the run-scoring for Punjab, who struggled to get any sort of momentum going into the last phase of the game. As it turned out, he knew how to keep Nicholas Pooran quiet too, in what was a real masterclass of a captaincy from their skipper and main man, David Warner!

Vijay Shankar is slowly looking his own self

That’s the thing with Vijay Shankar, Indian fans have struggled to identify what he really is, a batsman or a bowler. In the Indian colours, he has terribly performed with the bat, which has made things worse for him. Early on in the season, for the Sunrisers, the right-hander was dismissed the very first delivery in a game that SRH should have won mightily. The criticism outgrew when he performed horridly in the fielding department but today he cleared all the bases - be it his fielding, with that stunning throw or be it his batting efforts, where he looked calmer and composed than his teammate Manish Pandey, who was struggling against the spinners. There might be trolls, plenty of them but his constant improvement only makes up for a good redemption story.

Turning Point

The game was certainly heading one way - in favour of Sunrisers Hyderabad when Vijay Shankar was still batting on 26. The right-hander truly looked like getting the side over the line before Arshdeep Singh struck, to send SRH’s lower-order into a state of panic, certainly a game-changer.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Poor

Oh, the game tried to have everything but failed in all the attempts, starting from KL Rahul to Nicholas Pooran in the end. All of them came, tried to swat the ball but in the end, failed miserably and crashed as Sunrisers put on an incredible shift with the ball, especially Rashid Khan. In response, the men in Orange came out with a blazing start, taking on KXIP bowlers in sublime fashion, with boundaries of all kind - powerful, timing, and cheeky ones too. In the end, it proved itself when it turned itself into a thriller, living up to the standard of a double-header.