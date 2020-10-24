IPL 2020 | Credit for batting Sunil Narine at number 5 goes to Brendon McCullum, states Eoin Morgan

"We had had a nice couple of days to reflect on things. In such a compact tournament, it can be easy to get caught up. Great of Sunil to come back and play as a proper allrounder. And Nitish Rana and him adding all the runs. The decision to bat Narine there is all the coach. He likes to play his cards. It is all Brendon. Given the nature of the tournament, it is not a tournament where sides get 100 in top 10. You need a longer batting line-up than a strong one. That is why I am batting lower,” Morgan said in the post-match interview.