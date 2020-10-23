VIDEO | 'Brave' Rahul Chahar outfoxes veteran MS Dhoni after getting smashed for huge six

Today at 8:41 PM
Rahul Chahar was in the thick of the things as he outfoxed MS Dhoni with a classic leg-spinner flighted up to the batsman after getting hit for a six on the previous ball. Dhoni was trying to hit the same shot he hit on the previous ball but, without foot movement, he edged it to Quinton de Kock.
Chennai Super Kings got off to a horrific start as they were reduced to 5 for 4 by the end of the third over. Then, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni tried to consolidate, but Jadeja got out in the last over of the powerplay, leaving Chennai on the score of 24/5 at the end of the powerplay. It was then on the shoulders of MS Dhoni to rescue CSK from the miserable position.
As soon as the powerplay got over, Kieron Pollard, who was in charge of the team with Rohit Sharma nursing an injury, brought on Rahul Chahar and Dhoni went straight to attack to not let the leg-spinner settle down after playing 2 deliveries for no run. On the third ball, Dhoni, in peculiar Dhoni fashion, hit the youngster over the ropes straight back down the ground. It looked as if we were in for a Vintage Dhoni performance as he was looking to rescue his team.
However, on the next delivery, Rahul again tossed up the ball and invited Dhoni to hit the same shot. Dhoni went for an extravagant swash through the off-side but this time, without moving his feet. The ball turned after pitching on the right area, resulting in CSK skipper edging the ball to Quinton de Kock. Dhoni got out on the score of 16-ball 16, leaving Chennai down and out on 30/6. A moment where the youngster got one-up on the veteran.
