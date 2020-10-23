Twitter reacts to fuming Krunal Pandya calling Ishan Kishan ‘Ben Stokes’ after misfield

Today at 9:41 PM
Krunal Pandya, who was bowling his 3rd over, burst into anger after getting hit for a four by Imran Tahir as Ishan Kishan did not dive to stop the ball. Sr.Pandya used colorful words for the youngster, and called him ‘Ben Stokes'. Tahir, the No.8 batsman, had sliced the ball towards the boundary.
What was that, Krunal?
October 23, 2020
Ben Stokes, you are here again!
Krunal to Kishan:#IPL2020 #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/G16h9DIWqT— Rahul (@__r_a_h_u_l___) October 23, 2020
This time it's Krunal, not Kohli.
Krunal said Ben stokes to Kishan😤😠— $ A I K I ₹ A N (@sachinfan1045) October 23, 2020
Krunal has got no chill!!
Krunal ne gaali di abhi. Bc bahut attitude hai yaar isme.— Akshay (@theakshay18) October 23, 2020
Ishan Kishan abused by Krunal :(
Did #krunalpandya swear on the fielder for missing the boundary. #mivscsk #IPLinUAE— Vinoth Raja (@ThatCanonDude) October 23, 2020
Fierce Krunal!
I hate this krunal Pandya 😏😏😏— 𝐸𝓁𝒾𝓏𝒶 𝒜𝓃𝒿𝓊💞 (@elizaanju) October 23, 2020
Krunal used the BC word!
Did krunal used that word BC just— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@AkhilAK_) October 23, 2020
now ?? 🏃#CSKvsMI
Arrogant team, eh?
tahir hits a four and krunal abuses the fielder on point, this is why i hate the mumbai indians, the most arrogant team of IPL.— ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎ (@firkey_) October 23, 2020
Krunal cannot be compared with Bumrah!
Krunal Pandya is behaving as if he is Jasprit Bumrah. Somebody please tell him he is not.#CSKvMI— Sudhakar Singh (@Sudhakar_Singh_) October 23, 2020
