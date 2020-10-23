 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to fuming Krunal Pandya calling Ishan Kishan ‘Ben Stokes’ after misfield

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:41 PM

    Krunal Pandya, who was bowling his 3rd over, burst into anger after getting hit for a four by Imran Tahir as Ishan Kishan did not dive to stop the ball. Sr.Pandya used colorful words for the youngster, and called him ‘Ben Stokes'. Tahir, the No.8 batsman, had sliced the ball towards the boundary.

    What was that, Krunal?

    Ben Stokes, you are here again!

    This time it's Krunal, not Kohli.

    Krunal has got no chill!!

    Ishan Kishan abused by Krunal :(

    Fierce Krunal!

    Krunal used the BC word!

    Arrogant team, eh?

    Krunal cannot be compared with Bumrah!

