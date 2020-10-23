Three kingly bets from Punjab vs Hyderabad that will help you strike jackpot

Punjab have had quite a few problems this season - be it leaking runs at the death, struggling to find potency with the ball, or not being able to find the right combination with the bat - but scoring runs hasn’t been one. They have, this season, scored an average of 172.1 runs per innings, and only thrice all season have they failed to rack up over 161.5 runs with the bat. In fact, Punjab, in each of their last three games, have scored over 161.5, and only once in their previous five encounters have they posted a total below 161.5. The clash tomorrow will be played in Dubai and, as it turns out, it is one of their favourite hunting grounds. In their last 5 games at this venue, the Kings have scored an average of 171.8 runs per innings and in their last two bouts at this venue, which was against Delhi and Mumbai, they racked up 167 and 176 runs respectively. Going by numbers, Punjab should cross the 162 run mark tomorrow with ease, so it would be wise to capitalize on this market by placing a bet on Indibet right away.