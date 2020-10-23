Three kingly bets from Punjab vs Hyderabad that will help you strike jackpot

Today at 8:04 PM
In a clash that’s being hyped up as a potential encounter that could decide who clinches fourth spot, Kings XI Punjab will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Saturday. But October 24 is not just a golden opportunity for these two teams, but also for the punters, who can feast on this match-up.
Punjab to score over 161.5 @ 1.89
Punjab have had quite a few problems this season - be it leaking runs at the death, struggling to find potency with the ball, or not being able to find the right combination with the bat - but scoring runs hasn’t been one. They have, this season, scored an average of 172.1 runs per innings, and only thrice all season have they failed to rack up over 161.5 runs with the bat. In fact, Punjab, in each of their last three games, have scored over 161.5, and only once in their previous five encounters have they posted a total below 161.5. The clash tomorrow will be played in Dubai and, as it turns out, it is one of their favourite hunting grounds. In their last 5 games at this venue, the Kings have scored an average of 171.8 runs per innings and in their last two bouts at this venue, which was against Delhi and Mumbai, they racked up 167 and 176 runs respectively. Going by numbers, Punjab should cross the 162 run mark tomorrow with ease, so it would be wise to capitalize on this market by placing a bet on Indibet right away.
Punjab to have the highest opening partnership @ 1.85
Jonny Bairstow and David Warner might have been goliaths last season, but this season, they have been usurped as the ‘best pair’ by none other than Punjab’s KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. In 10 innings together this season, the Karnataka pair have accumulated a remarkable 623 runs at an average of 62.3. All season, only twice have they failed to put together a stand of 30 runs or more and across the last four matches, they’ve averaged 60.75, including a century stand versus KKR and another 78-run stand versus RCB. While Warner and Bairstow did put together a 160-run stand in the last H2H clash, it has been a struggle for the duo, otherwise. 4, 23, and 23 read the last three opening stands of Warner and Bairstow and on either side of the Kings XI Punjab, it has been misery for the Orange Army’s talismanic batting pair. Head to Indibet, put your trust blindly on the Karnataka (oops, Punjab) duo and land jackpot.
Punjab to hit more sixes than SRH @ 1.92
I mean, look, we know Manish Pandey teed off the other night, but this is a bet that kinda explains itself, doesn’t it? How can one look beyond a team that has Rahul, Gayle and Pooran, when it comes to six-hitting? This season, Punjab have hit a ridiculous 71 sixes in their 10 matches, which is 20 (yes, twenty) more than the tally of Hyderabad. They have three batsmen who have hit 15 or more sixes, two more than Hyderabad, for whom Manish Pandey is the only batsman to have hit 15 sixes. In Punjab’s armoury is also Nicholas Pooran, who has hit the most number of sixes this season, an astounding 22. The last time these two sides clashed, Pooran, all by himself, struck 7 bludgeoning sixes, so with the southpaw coming fresh off a rampant outing versus Delhi, and with the Universe Boss warming up, it is hard to see Punjab not hit more sixes than Hyderabad tomorrow. Jump to Indibet right away to place what seems like a sure-shot bet.
