Three Delhi bets that will make you rich after their clash with Kolkata

The Delhi skipper has been in superb touch this season, hitting almost every ball right from the middle of the bat. Having scored 335 runs in 10 matches, he has led the team from the front, rescuing them on many occasions when the team was in trouble. His trademark ‘stand and deliver’ sixes have also been going longer and longer with every match. Although he could not score big in the last two matches, he showed how good a form he was in by playing some gorgeous shots, especially the six over covers against Punjab. Hence, he is likely to be the best batsman for Delhi and 1xBet offers you a great return of 4.32x on this bet, making it a low risk and high return deal.

To say the least, the Purple Cap holder Rabada has been enjoying a great run this season, taking 21 wickets in 10 matches. He has led the bowling unit from front and has taken crucial wickets at important junctures of the match. While upfront he has been quick and disciplined, at the backend, he has been nasty with his yorkers. Although he could not save Delhi from a defeat in the last match, he looked in good rhythm, taking 2 wickets for 27 runs. Hence, this is the most obvious choice in this market as the South African is very likely to be the best bowler for Delhi against Kolkata and 1xBet is offering a 2.6x return on this bet.

Delhi Capitals have been on a roll this season, where their batsmen have stood up for them at crucial times and came out scoring big. Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the main men of Delhi, scoring the highest runs for Delhi in 4 out of the last 5 matches. On the other hand, KKR has struggled to even fit their batsmen in proper slots, being far from finding their best batting lineup. Recently their form has dipped even more and batsmen not standing up for the team has been the main problem. Going by the form guide as well, Kolkata are nowhere even close to Delhi in this market. Hence, Delhi are likely to have the best batsman of the match and 1xBet is offering 1.8x return on this smart bet.