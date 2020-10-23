Think Sachin, Lara and myself made cricket exciting with our battles, claims Shane Warne 

Shane Warne feels that the big three of his era that included him, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara made cricket more exciting and interesting with their battles on the 22 yards. He added that Sachin and Lara stood out among the rest and are two of the greatest batsmen to have played the game.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Shane Warne were, undoubtedly, among the biggest superstars of their era in the 90s and 2000 and, in fact, have left behind such enriching and engrossing legacies, that they are often used as synonyms for cricket, as a sport is as big as the superstars of the game, who make the crowd flock the grounds and keep them glued to their TV sets. Lara and Sachin have been the greatest batsmen for their respective countries or even arguably, overall, while Warne emerged as the GOAT for Australia.

Reminiscing the old battles between the trio, former Aussie cricketer Shane Warne stated that they made the game more exciting, interesting for the fans, who he believes enjoyed the entertainment value that these freakish players brought to the game.

“I think the three of us, you know, myself, Brian and Sachin, you know, people called us the ‘Big 3’” Warne said. “But I think the three of us helped make cricket interesting, exciting and our battles over many years, you know, 20 years of playing against each other, I think people enjoyed. So hopefully that brought a lot of joy and entertainment to people,” Warne said in an interview with Sportskeeda.

Warne, who finished with 708 Test and 293 ODI wickets, further stated that he absolutely loved bowling to both Tendulkar and Lara as he got them out few times despite all the pasting he received over the years. The former leg-spinner also termed Tendulkar and Lara as 'two of the greatest batsmen' that have ever played the game.

“I think, though, in my era of cricket, there were two players that stood out and that was Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. I think those two players were the best two batsmen of my time and two of the greatest batsmen that have ever played the game.

“So I love bowling to those guys. You know, some days they’d smash me all over the park or most days, but some days I get them out too,” said Warne.”

Tendulkar is the only batsman to have hit 100 international centuries while he finished with 15,921 Test and 18,426 ODI runs. As for Brian Lara, he still remains the only batsman to have made 400 runs in an innings in Test cricket. He made 11,953 Test and 10,405 ODI runs for West Indies.