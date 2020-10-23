Kapil Dev undergoes successful angioplasty after suffering heart attack

The cricketing fraternity was shaken in the early hours of Friday morning, after reports emerged that former Indian skipper Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack, but in what comes as good news, the health of the 61-year-old is said to be in a stable state. Dev is believed to have complained of chest pain late Thursday night, due to which he was admitted to a hospital Delhi, and the 61-year-old is then said to have undergone emergency coronary angioplasty after it was understood that he suffered a heart attack.