IPL 2020 | We wanted to bowl CSK out under 100 but Sam Curran batted well, reveals Kieron Pollard

Stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard revealed that MI were looking to bowl out the Chennai team below 100 runs, but a good knock from Sam Curran prevented that from happening. He added that it was fantastic to get 5 wickets upfront followed by the openers finishing off the game leaving no uncertainty.
Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult wreaked havoc on the Chennai batsmen as they skittled out 5 wickets in the powerplay itself, completely turning the match in favour of the defending champions. After that, it looked like Chennai won’t be able to cross 100 runs, but a brilliant fifty from Sam Curran saved their face by taking them to the score of 114.
Kieron Pollard, who took over the captaincy for this match as Rohit Sharma was injured, revealed that MI wanted to bowl out the opposition below 100.
“[Captaincy] It's part and parcel of it, sometimes you don't actually have to be a leader to be a leader, I know a thing or two. So it was just a matter of me stepping in and it came off tonight. It was just matter of making right decisions, not giving them freebies. We wanted to bowl them out under 100 but Sam batted well. I think it was a total team effort,” Pollard said in the post-match presentation.
Despite chasing a low score, Ishan Kishan, who scored 37-ball 68 and Quinton de Kock, who scored 37-ball 46, started off aggressively and chased down the target in 13 overs with all the wickets intact. Pollard stated that it was fantastic to get 5 wickets in the powerplay followed by a brilliant batting display from the openers.
“Two-three wickets early puts you in the game and to get 4-5 is fantastic And then the openers going out and finishing off and not leaving any uncertainty was good. We want to finish top two and it's a matter of getting the points and then think about the opponents [and NRR, and such]. There's always room for improvement, myself making some mistakes on the field, guys not being aware in certain situations. Maybe it's no technical, but it's things you need to speak about.”
With this win, Mumbai have reoccupied their top spot on the points table, leaving Delhi on second on the basis of higher net run-rate.
