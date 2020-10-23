IPL 2020 | Shreyas Iyer has been unbelievable as a captain, proclaims Kagiso Rabada 

Shreyas Iyer has led Delhi Capitals quite well this edition and has now been showered with huge praise by Kagiso Rabada, who termed him 'unbelievable as a captain'. Iyer and Ponting have forged together a brilliant leadership partnership and DC are currently at the top of the IPL points table.

When Shreyas Iyer took over captaincy of the Delhi-based franchise mid way through the 2018 IPL season after Gautam Gambhir called it quits, things didn't go as per plans as it made no difference to the outcome of the season. But cometh the 2019 season, and Delhi Capitals, a club built around youngsters, played like a well-oiled machine to make it to the playoffs and finish at third spot.

And they have taken from where they had left last season and have emerged more fierce, stronger and dominant this season, as they are currently leading the IPL points table with 14 points after 10 games and are one of the favorites to win the title.

South Africa and DC superstar Kagiso Rabada seems to be impressed with young Shreyas Iyer, who he termed an 'unbelievable captain.' The pacer added that it's a huge task to lead with star foreign players part of the side but he has led from the front.

"Shreyas has been really unbelievable as a captain. He is young. For a captain, especially when you are leading overseas players on a big stage is a huge task. So he has done really well so far. He is leading from the front," Rabada said in a virtual press conference, reported TOI.

Rabada, who is presently the purple cap holder this season and has been been a revelation since last year in IPL, termed 'liberal environment' in the team as one of the reasons behind their success.

"Shreyas is just a normal guy who is chilled out and when we get on the field he is a captain who has to make decisions and I am sure Ricky (Ponting) is helping him. Delhi has a very liberal environment and it is probably one of the reasons we have been successful," he added.

Delhi's next assignment will be against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.