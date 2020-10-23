IPL 2020 | Did a lot of hard work on my grounded shots, reveals Ishan Kishan

Today at 10:53 PM
Ishan Kishan, who scored a fine 37-ball 68 against CSK, revealed that in the off-season, he did a lot of work on his grounded shots as it is not easy for a new batsman to come and start hitting. He added that he enjoys batting with Quinton de Kock because he gets to learn from the South African.
Chennai Super Kings, in one of the most forgetful days for the franchise, struggled to score runs on a rather good wicket to bat in Sharjah. They lost five wickets in the powerplay itself, taking the tag of the worst performer in the powerplays too seriously, ending the powerplay on 24/5. At one point it looked like they would break the record for lowest score in the IPL, but with the help of a half-century from Sam Curran, they were able to reach the score of 114/9 at the end of 20 overs.
In reply, Ishan Kishan with a 37-ball 68 and Quinton with a 37-ball 46 came out all guns blazing giving no chance to the Chennai bowlers, helping Mumbai chase the target without any problem. Kishan was particularly good with his ground shots, hitting 6 fours in total along with trusting himself to clear the ropes, hitting 5 sixes. The Mumbai youngster Kishan stated that he was just trying to stay positive with de Kock and enjoyed batting with his senior partner. He revealed that he had practiced his ground shots in the off-season, for which he is bearing fruits now.
“I was just trying to be positive. These type of totals are tricky. We are always busy when I'm batting with Quinny, and it's good to bat with him because I get to learn from him, improvisation and all,” Kishan said in the post-match interview.
“In the off season I did a lot of hard work on my grounded shots because it's not easy for new batsmen to come in and start hitting. This match was really important for us because CSK is a very experienced side and it's never an easy game against them.”
The knock today from Kishan was his second fifty of the season, following his 99 versus RCB in Dubai that unfortunately went in vain.
