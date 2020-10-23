IPL 2020 | Did a lot of hard work on my grounded shots, reveals Ishan Kishan

Chennai Super Kings, in one of the most forgetful days for the franchise, struggled to score runs on a rather good wicket to bat in Sharjah. They lost five wickets in the powerplay itself, taking the tag of the worst performer in the powerplays too seriously, ending the powerplay on 24/5. At one point it looked like they would break the record for lowest score in the IPL, but with the help of a half-century from Sam Curran, they were able to reach the score of 114/9 at the end of 20 overs.