IPL 2020 | Accuracy key in wickets that are becoming slower and drier, claims Trent Boult

There are few bowlers in the game who can exploit a tinge of swing in the wicket as good as Trent Boult and the Kiwi was at his exquisite best on Friday in Sharjah. After stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard opted to bowl first, Boult, taking the new ball, made the CSK batsmen dance to his tunes and sent back to the hut no less than three CSK top-order batsmen - du Plessis, Jagadeesan, and Gaikwad - to leave the Yellows reeling. His burst up-front set-up the game for Mumbai, who, after restricting CSK to just 114, dusted off the target with ten wickets in hand.