IPL 2020 | Accuracy key in wickets that are becoming slower and drier, claims Trent Boult

Today at 11:07 PM
Mumbai’s Trent Boult, who was named Man of the Match for blowing away the CSK top-order, expressed that he is lucky to be able to exploit swing up-front and claimed accuracy is key in wickets that are getting slower and drier. A three-wicket burst from Boult in the powerplay rocked CSK in Sharjah.
There are few bowlers in the game who can exploit a tinge of swing in the wicket as good as Trent Boult and the Kiwi was at his exquisite best on Friday in Sharjah. After stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard opted to bowl first, Boult, taking the new ball, made the CSK batsmen dance to his tunes and sent back to the hut no less than three CSK top-order batsmen - du Plessis, Jagadeesan, and Gaikwad - to leave the Yellows reeling. His burst up-front set-up the game for Mumbai, who, after restricting CSK to just 114, dusted off the target with ten wickets in hand.
Named Man of the Match for his figures of 4/18, Boult claimed that he is lucky to be getting the new-ball up front and revealed that accuracy is key. The left-armer also claimed that the pitches in UAE are getting slower and drier with every passing game.
“I think it was all pretty natural stuff, pitch the ball up, was nice to get some assistance. I've been lucky to get the first over so if it's going to swing, it's going to be up front. The wickets are becoming a lot slower and lot drier. I think it just comes down to accuracy,” Boult said in the post-match presentation.
Mumbai is the fourth IPL franchise for journeyman Boult, who has previously played for Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The 31-year-old revealed that he is enjoying his time in the new franchise.
"New franchise, different personnel, it's been exciting to be out there playing [in this global situation].”
With the four-wicket haul, Boult, who now has 16 wickets to his name, jumped to the third spot in the race for the purple cap.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.