VIDEO | Jonny Bairstow left humiliated after Archer’s ‘tracer bullet’ inducker takes his stumps for a walk

Today at 10:24 PM
Jonny Bairstow has been a mainstay for Sunrisers in the last couple of seasons and has been their best batsman after David Warner in crisis situations. However, Jofra Archer had none of it, when he sneaked through his gate through a tracer bullet inswinger that left Bairstow's stumps in disarray.
Jofra Archer took his match-up against David Warner to a whole new level by dismissing him for the sixth time in 45 balls and that added the onus on Jonny Bairstow to bat sensibly. It could have been his day had he stayed a bit patient and acted as per the merit of the wicket but then again, you don’t see a Jofra Archer bowling to you everyday.
On the fourth ball of the second over, the Sussex pacer hit the speedometer to its overtime force, landing it at 149 kph mark. The ball, after landing, swung in prodigiously but Bairstow was in a different mood, unsure about his footwork against such quality pace. At the last moment, the Yorkshire batsman made a simple nudge, leaving a huge gap between the bat and pad.
Such had been the problematic situation that Bairstow saw the bullet approaching him at a rocket speed and before he could realise anything, his stumps were in tatters. Archer, who ensured RR had their tails up in the game of cat and mouse, had a roaring celebration filled with pure joy. But Bairstow couldn’t hide any of his disappointment, leaving all bare in a game that could have been him but eventually didn’t.
