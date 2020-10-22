Twitter reacts to Vijay Shankar popping the ball out in hilarious fashion to leave Rashid disappointed

Vijay Shankar, known for his good fielding skills, ran towards mid-wicket to get hold of the catch but what happened thus after was comical, to say the least. As he hit the position, he made a jump to get hold of the ball which landed safely on his hands, only to be popped out in front of his eyes. The Tamil Nadu man still made a forward drive in the second attempt but the momentum stopped him from doing so. The catch was spilt and there was a look of disappointment on Rashid’s face and rightfully so.