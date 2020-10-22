Twitter reacts to Vijay Shankar popping the ball out in hilarious fashion to leave Rashid disappointed

Today at 8:39 PM
Ben Stokes seemed a bit rusty from the very first ball he faced tonight but his luck supported him all throughout. In almost comical fashion, Vijay Shankar, a solid fielder otherwise, missed an easy catch when the ball popped out of his hands in a comical manner which left Rashid disappointed.
In a must-win game for Rajasthan Royals, Robin Uthappa ran himself out after looking in great touch and the responsibility to land a great start fell on Ben Stokes’ shoulders. The Englishman tried hard and seeing the pressure mounting on the side, he wanted to take Rashid on so as to release a bit of pressure.
On the last delivery of the 8th over, Stokes danced down the track to slog the Afghanistan spinner in between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. It was a proper slog that could’ve been dispatched had there been a bit more power. But a mistime meant it approached the area between the squares.
Vijay Shankar, known for his good fielding skills, ran towards mid-wicket to get hold of the catch but what happened thus after was comical, to say the least. As he hit the position, he made a jump to get hold of the ball which landed safely on his hands, only to be popped out in front of his eyes. The Tamil Nadu man still made a forward drive in the second attempt but the momentum stopped him from doing so. The catch was spilt and there was a look of disappointment on Rashid’s face and rightfully so.
