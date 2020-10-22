 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Vijay Shankar popping the ball out in hilarious fashion to leave Rashid disappointed

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Vijay Shankar drop Ben Stokes

    @ IPL T20

    Twitter reacts to Vijay Shankar popping the ball out in hilarious fashion to leave Rashid disappointed

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:39 PM

    Ben Stokes seemed a bit rusty from the very first ball he faced tonight but his luck supported him all throughout. In almost comical fashion, Vijay Shankar, a solid fielder otherwise, missed an easy catch when the ball popped out of his hands in a comical manner which left Rashid disappointed.

    In a must-win game for Rajasthan Royals, Robin Uthappa ran himself out after looking in great touch and the responsibility to land a great start fell on Ben Stokes’ shoulders. The Englishman tried hard and seeing the pressure mounting on the side, he wanted to take Rashid on so as to release a bit of pressure.

    On the last delivery of the 8th over, Stokes danced down the track to slog the Afghanistan spinner in between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. It was a proper slog that could’ve been dispatched had there been a bit more power. But a mistime meant it approached the area between the squares.

    Vijay Shankar, known for his good fielding skills, ran towards mid-wicket to get hold of the catch but what happened thus after was comical, to say the least. As he hit the position, he made a jump to get hold of the ball which landed safely on his hands, only to be popped out in front of his eyes. The Tamil Nadu man still made a forward drive in the second attempt but the momentum stopped him from doing so. The catch was spilt and there was a look of disappointment on Rashid’s face and rightfully so.

    Vijay Shankar drops Ben Stokes

    Hahahahahaha

    Break the beard and drop catches

    3D jokes were trending again

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down