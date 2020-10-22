Twitter reacts to ‘lazy’ Robin Uthappa’s immobility resulting in yet another calamitous run-out

Today at 8:14 PM
Robin Uthappa came to the grips to become an effective opener for Rajasthan Royals after a cluster of failures but that didn’t last long as he ran himself out in terrible fashion. His ‘lack of intent’ in materialising the run resulted in the Bangalore lad being a victim of Holder’s direct throw.
Error alert!
The reason why Uthappa didn't run fast because he's called "The Walking Assassin" #SRHvRR #IPL2020— Thilak Ramamurthy (@Thilak_Rama) October 22, 2020
What a silly way to get out
I have no idea why the fuck Robin Uthappa is even playing this tournament! Look at his body language. He doesn't wanna play.— Saikat Ghosh (@Saikatghosh12) October 22, 2020
Why the fuck these so called 'Scouts' even picked him for?
Wouldn't a 23-year-old from Alwar would have done better than him?#IPL2020 || #RRvSRH
Good change by SRH
Jason Holder picking up a WICKET in his first #IPL game in his second over! #RRvsSRH #IPL2020— Joti Birdi (@BirdiOnBoundary) October 22, 2020
Foolish running!! There was no need to run. Anyways, #RR lost their first wicket. #RRvSRH #HallaBol #IPL2020— Tanisha Gupta (@Connect2Tanisha) October 22, 2020
An unfortunate end to Uthappa's knock. He was looking in good touch
Uthappa was looking in really good touch today. But then him being him, tried a stupid run and got out. 🤦🏽♂️#IPL2020 #SRHvsRR— Karan Rajan Menon (@karanrajan) October 22, 2020
What a silly way to get out. Finally you get a start and find a way to get out courtesy a run-out. A bonus wicket for #SRH #IPL2020— Kunal Singh Rathore (@Iam_KSRathore) October 22, 2020
He is such an impactful player
For such a tall man, Jason Holder is a terrific mover. Bend, pick up, turn around, throw and a direct hit. Wonderful stuff to send back Uthappa on SRH debut. #RRvSRH— Nitin Naik (@toi_nitinnayak) October 22, 2020
Jason Holder always finds a way to get a wicket in the power play 😂— DannyBoy24🏏🐺❄️ (@dann_lilman) October 22, 2020
