Three Mumbai bets that can make you rich in their clash with Chennai

Today at 5:01 PM
In a bid to reoccupy the top spot in the IPL 2020 points table, Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings, who have had a miserable season so far, to say the least. While Mumbai will want in-form Quinton de Kock to continue his run, Chennai will hope they are able to get a consolation win.
Mumbai Indians Top Batter - Quinton de Kock - @3.75
Form Guide
Last five IPL games- 53, 78*, 53, 23, 67
Geez! de Kock has been in terrific form in the recent 5 matches, scoring half-centuries in 4 out of 5 games. He has been in incredible touch and has looked extremely comfortable on the crease. Having already scored 322 runs in 9 matches, he has looked a different beast from the one that played in the initial part of the tournament, where he couldn’t convert his starts into big scores. In the earlier match against Chennai, he did get a start with a 20-ball 33 but was unable to convert it into a big one. Also, in the last match he played in Sharjah, he smacked a 39-ball 67 against SRH, which means he knows the wicket well, making him the most probable batsman to be the top run-getter for Mumbai. Indibet is offering a return of 3.75x, ensuring a high return for this less risky bet.
Mumbai Indians Top Bowler - Jasprit Bumrah - @3.15
Form Guide
Last five IPL games- 3/24, 1/22, 0/26, 4/20, 2/41
After having a below-par start to this edition of IPL, Bumrah has looked like his old self in the recent matches, taking 10 wickets in the last 5 matches. He has got his trademark yorker going again and has bowled well in tough situations in the match, which would be a huge relief for Mumbai. Having taken 15 wickets in 9 matches, he has been equally good with the new ball and the old ball, which has resulted in wins for the Mumbai based franchise. In the last match as well, he turned the match in favour of Mumbai by taking crucial wickets without being too expensive. He bowled brilliantly in the Super Over as well, giving just 5 runs and taking 2 wickets to finish the KXIP innings. An in-form Bumrah is a bowler that is probably one of the best in the world, hence, he is very likely to be the top bowler for Mumbai against Chennai. Indibet makes this deal even sweeter by offering a 3.15x return on this bet.
Highest Opening Partnership - Mumbai Indians - @1.74
Form Guide
MI - 23, 94, 31, 49, 6
CSK - 13, 0, 10, 19, 30
Opening partnership mess has been of the many reasons that CSK haven't been able to perform the way they used to, looking like a pale version of themselves. Their experiment with Sam Curran at the top, although was strategically correct, has failed to pay any dividends, resulting in them retaining the tag of the worst-performing team in the powerplay. On the other hand, Mumbai with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have looked lethal at the top - both of them being in solid form. While Rohit has looked to play carefully initially, de Kock has gone all guns blazing right from the start, complementing each other perfectly. Their recent form has also been quite good, knitting 30 plus partnership on three out of the last five occasions. Hence, it is highly unlikely that CSK will be able to beat Mumbai in the opening partnership, where Indibet is offering a 1.74x return on Mumbai, making it a safe bet with good returns.
- Rohit Sharma
- Quinton De Kock
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Ipl 2020
- Indian Premier League
- Mumbai Indians
- Chennai Super Kings
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.