Three Mumbai bets that can make you rich in their clash with Chennai

After having a below-par start to this edition of IPL, Bumrah has looked like his old self in the recent matches, taking 10 wickets in the last 5 matches. He has got his trademark yorker going again and has bowled well in tough situations in the match, which would be a huge relief for Mumbai. Having taken 15 wickets in 9 matches, he has been equally good with the new ball and the old ball, which has resulted in wins for the Mumbai based franchise. In the last match as well, he turned the match in favour of Mumbai by taking crucial wickets without being too expensive. He bowled brilliantly in the Super Over as well, giving just 5 runs and taking 2 wickets to finish the KXIP innings. An in-form Bumrah is a bowler that is probably one of the best in the world, hence, he is very likely to be the top bowler for Mumbai against Chennai.