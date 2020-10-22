Three bets from Chennai vs Mumbai that will fill your pockets before the playoffs

Today at 9:23 PM
A month after the curtain raiser in Abu Dhabi, Chennai and Mumbai will go toe-to-toe against each other in Sharjah on Friday in what could be the Men in Yellow’s last consequential game of the season. Friday’s clash will be a great opportunity for both teams, but an even bigger one for the punters.
Ambati Rayudu to score over 23.50 @ 1.83
Ambati Rayudu might be carrying old legs that have prevented from hitting the heights he did two years ago, but in no way have they hindered his ability to bat smartly. In what has been a season to forget for CSK, Rayudu, despite being a part of the old guard, has been a rare bright spark. This season, he has struck 250 runs in 7 innings - third highest amongst CSK batsmen - at an average of 41.66 and he will enter Friday’s encounter on the back of a rich vein of form. Rayudu’s scores across his last five knocks read 13, 45*, 41, 42 and 30 and, in fact, this season, only twice has he failed to score over 23.50. He loves his opponents on Friday, his old side Mumbai Indians, and in the last H2H clash between the two sides earlier this season, the right-hander pulled off a Man of the Match performance, scoring a 48-ball 71. In his only outing in Sharjah this season, the 35-year-old struck an unbeaten 45, so even in the case of him not setting the stage on fire, expect Rayudu to score over 23.50 at worst. SBOTOP is offering great odds for this market, so why don’t you pounce on the opportunity ASAP?
CSK to dismiss Rohit Sharma under 28.50 @ 1.83
Rohit Sharma averaged in the 20s in each of the last three editions of the IPL and despite getting off to a handsome start, it looks like the pattern might continue this season. After scoring 158 runs in his first 3 games at an average of 52.6, Rohit has managed just 102 in his next 5 at 20.4. In fact, three of the Mumbai skipper’s last five innings have been single-digit scores. 9, 35, 5, 35 and 6 is what Hitman’s last five scores read; not quite the assassin, you could say. What makes this bet lop-sided is not just Rohit’s current form, but also his recent history with CSK. In the last three knocks versus the Yellows, Rohit has notched up scores of 12, 15 and 4 and in his only game in Sharjah this season, 6 was all he managed. Bets don’t come easier and more certain than this, so transport yourself to SBOTOP.com and be a nice opportunist in order to pocket some easy cash.
Faf du Plessis to score over 26.50 @ 1.83
A bet you can call a proper punt, but with Faf du Plessis, there’s always hope - you can always trust him. Faf du Plessis’ form in the last few games might not be the greatest - 4 scores below 20 in his last 5 knocks - but there is one major factor which should make a punter lick his lips when he sees this bet - the Sharjah effect. For some reason, the former Proteas skipper, whenever he’s got to Sharjah, has batted like a man possessed. In both his outings in Sharjah this season, du Plessis has scored fifties and in what was a maniac-ish burst versus Rajasthan early in the season, there was a phase in his 72 where he struck 44 off 12 balls. To add to that, he plundered an unbeaten 58 in the first game versus Mumbai this season to take CSK over the line. Mind you, despite his ‘bad run’, du Plessis is still by some distance CSK’s top scorer - 90 more than any other batsman in the side - and it was only two digs ago he scored a fifty. A wise man would hop onto SBOTOP and back Faf blindly to deliver the goods. Are you wise? Well, decide for yourself.
