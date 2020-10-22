Three bets from Chennai vs Mumbai that will fill your pockets before the playoffs

Ambati Rayudu might be carrying old legs that have prevented from hitting the heights he did two years ago, but in no way have they hindered his ability to bat smartly. In what has been a season to forget for CSK, Rayudu, despite being a part of the old guard, has been a rare bright spark. This season, he has struck 250 runs in 7 innings - third highest amongst CSK batsmen - at an average of 41.66 and he will enter Friday’s encounter on the back of a rich vein of form. Rayudu’s scores across his last five knocks read 13, 45*, 41, 42 and 30 and, in fact, this season, only twice has he failed to score over 23.50. He loves his opponents on Friday, his old side Mumbai Indians, and in the last H2H clash between the two sides earlier this season, the right-hander pulled off a Man of the Match performance, scoring a 48-ball 71. In his only outing in Sharjah this season, the 35-year-old struck an unbeaten 45, so even in the case of him not setting the stage on fire, expect Rayudu to score over 23.50 at worst. SBOTOP is offering great odds for this market, so why don’t you pounce on the opportunity ASAP?