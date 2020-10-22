IPL 2020 | With someone bowling at 150kphs, you can't do much, insists David Warner

Yesterday at 11:44 PM
David Warner has revealed that he was totally frustrated after being dismissed by Jofra Archer and added that one cannot do much in such a scenario with a pacer bowling at 150 kph. The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper has also added that Jason Holder added a bit of depth to the bowling attack.
The David Warner-Jofra Archer rivalry renewed in Dubai once again and as usual, the pacer had the last laugh with Steve Smith complimenting his own idea of having two slip fielders. After the dismissal, Warner was visibly disappointed, kicking his pad with the bat and that showed how much of a problem it was for him to negotiate a bowler at the top of his game. In the post-match presentation ceremony, Warner didn’t hold back and accepted the truth with honesty.
“It was a stunning performance from the team. Starts with the toss where you questioned my decision to chase. We were able to bring them back after Powerplay. All in all, the kind of game we were asking for. I was frustrated in these games because in these games against world-class bowlers when there is a bit of seam or swing. And it is jagging at 150ks. And you are trying to get through the over. And the edge goes straight to hand,” Warner told Mark Nicholas in the post-match presentation.
Jason Holder, who was added to the SRH line-up as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, was the pick of the bowlers for the franchise, having accounted for three of them. His line and length coupled with his heights created augmented pain for the Royals from which they could never really recover. Warner was all praise for the Windies Test skipper while also reserving special praise for Pandey and Shankar, who took the side over the line after a mini-collapse upfront.
“Jason adds an extra string to our bow. His height. His experience. And he couldn't bat today, but he is an all-round package. It is just great to show people that we do have a middle-order. For them to come out and play like this, I am so happy for them.
“They showed they can build a platform for us to get across the line. Or set a big total. I am chuffed for them. We probably are a better defending team, but my decision to chase was based on the last two games. And the weather is cooler, with dew around, it might be flipping around for everyone."
