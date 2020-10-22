IPL 2020 | With someone bowling at 150kphs, you can't do much, insists David Warner

“It was a stunning performance from the team. Starts with the toss where you questioned my decision to chase. We were able to bring them back after Powerplay. All in all, the kind of game we were asking for. I was frustrated in these games because in these games against world-class bowlers when there is a bit of seam or swing. And it is jagging at 150ks. And you are trying to get through the over. And the edge goes straight to hand,” Warner told Mark Nicholas in the post-match presentation.