IPL 2020 | Sad that there haven't been conversation around 'BLM' movement, states Jason Holder 

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder, Jason Holder, is unhappy that there hasn't been even one conversation around the 'Black Lives Matter' movement here in IPL. The West Indies skipper was called up as a replacement for Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh after he was ruled out with an injury.
The cricketing community has gone silent on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, which has been quite apparent as Australia and England didn't take a knee when they played limited-overs series in the UK and after that, there has been nothing done on those lines even in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Taking a knee as a gesture of support to the BLM movement had commenced when West Indies toured England for a three-match Test series.
The SRH all-rounder Jason Holder expressed his reservations on how the 'BLM' movement has gone unnoticed, which is very sad when he was given the 'Peter Smith Award' on behalf of the West Indies cricket team by the Cricket Writers' Club. It is an annual honour and aims at recognizing the outstanding contribution to the presentation of cricket to the public.
"To be honest, I haven't had one conversation up here (IPL) around it (BLM). Sometimes it seems it has gone unnoticed, which is a sad thing," Holder said in his address posted on Cricket West Indies website.
Holder did applaud Cricket West Indies for spreading awareness around the brilliant movement though.
"Cricket West Indies has done an excellent job in continuing awareness of it. The women had a series in England where they wore the Black Lives Matter logo and continued to push the movement as well," he added.
"It's long debate, a long hard challenge, a long road. We as people need to continue to come together...and genuinely find ways to fix the inequalities in the world," Holder said.
