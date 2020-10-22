IPL 2020 | Not giving the ball to Lockie Ferguson in the powerplay baffles me, insists Pommie Mbangwa

Kolkata were absolutely rattled by Banglore as they finished their innings on the score of 84 for 8, with Mohammed Siraj being the main culprit of all the destruction, picking 3 wickets for just 8 runs in 4 overs, which included two maiden overs as well. However, coming out to defend the paltry total, Kolkata decided not to give the ball to Lockie Ferguson untill the seventh over, which raised everyone’s eyebrows as the Kiwi pacer was the best bowler for Kolkata in the last game against Hyderabad with figures of 3 for 15 in the normal match and then, took 2 wickets in the Super Over to seal the deal for Kolkata.

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa insisted that the decision to not give the ball to Ferguson at the start baffled him as he was the best chance for KKR to defend the total. He pointed out that the KKR camp is not in the right frame of mind as they didn’t compete to win the match despite a low total.

“You’re not giving yourself the best chance to win because if you’re wanting to win then your best guy bowls. It baffles me, I really don’t know. And he’s (Lockie Ferguson) still running up bowling 149 clicks. Perhaps it should illustrate to us just how much there’s a clutter of minds within the KKR camp,” Mbangwa said in a video uploaded by Cricbuzz.

“To back up a bit, if you are choosing someone to bowl in the Super Over - Why are you choosing them? And you choose your best bowler to bowl to do that. That’s undoubtedly what happens. That’s what you do. If that’s the case and then you turn up here and you have 84 on the board and your best bowler doesn’t bowl until after the powerplay - the game’s done. In the end, yes he bowls four overs but he was just going through the motions. He’s having a net, he’s not competing in the game - KKR’s not competing in the game.”