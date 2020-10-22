 IPL 2020 | Need to win all our games to give us a chance of making the playoffs, states Jos Buttler 

In what finally looked like the season of a turnaround for Rajasthan Royals, they were back to their usual self after starting the tournament with back-to-back wins. It has been a real struggle for RR with batsmen failing consistently and pace bowling not up to the mark barring Jofra Archer. It has been a considerable number of games but we don't know yet how settled RR's batting line-up is given the kind of changes they keep making every other game. All they have is eight points after 10 games and a mountain to climb to make it to the playoffs.