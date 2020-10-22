 IPL 2020 | Need to win all our games to give us a chance of making the playoffs, states Jos Buttler 

Today at 10:45 AM
RR are currently placed at the sixth spot in IPL points table with eight points and senior batsman Jos Buttler stated that they need to win their remaining games to stand a chance to make it to the playoffs. After starting off with two wins, RR have managed to win only two games in next 8 matches.
In what finally looked like the season of a turnaround for Rajasthan Royals, they were back to their usual self after starting the tournament with back-to-back wins. It has been a real struggle for RR with batsmen failing consistently and pace bowling not up to the mark barring Jofra Archer. It has been a considerable number of games but we don't know yet how settled RR's batting line-up is given the kind of changes they keep making every other game. All they have is eight points after 10 games and a mountain to climb to make it to the playoffs.
It is going to be a big game for both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad when they clash against each other in Dubai on October 22. RR gloveman, Jos Buttler felt that the team needs to win all the remaining games if they have to make it to the final four of the tournament. He is hopeful of his side overcoming SRH like they did last time in a tight chase when they meet on Thursday.
"We will need to win all our games to give us a chance of making the playoffs. There's obviously a bit of a gap between the top 4 and us and we know the equation for us, so we move on to the next game with a hope to do well and hopefully win against the Sunrisers," Buttler said in an official release issued by Rajasthan Royals.
Very well knowing that it took him a lot of time to come to the party, Jos Buttler feels that he hasn't scored as many runs as he would have liked but is happy that the team has started to do better.
"I've been doing ok, not quite scored as many runs as I would've liked to and help the team win matches. We've started to play better in the last few matches. We probably should've won the last three but have only managed to win one of those, so we now have four matches remaining, all of which are must-win for us," Buttler said ahead of the SRH game.
Jos Buttler had starred in Royals' victory over Chennai Super Kings on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where he made an exceptional 70* off 48 in the chase of 125 to help his side return back to winning ways.
