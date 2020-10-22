IPL 2020 | Chris Morris' inclusion the turning point for RCB, opines Tom Moody 

Ever since RCB have got Chris Morris as their pace spearhead, things have changed for the good and Tom Moody stated that his inclusion has been the turning point for the Reds. He also added that after such a humiliating loss, it's never easy to get back and also pointed out many KKR issues.

After a comprehensive win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore leapfrogged Mumbai Indians to the second spot in the IPL points table and are showing dominance like never seen before with seven wins after 10 games. Chris Morris has been one of the major forces behind RCB's success in the last few games as he has taken nine wickets in five matches and has an economy of 5 despite bowling in death overs. Yesterday as well, he did well finishing with 0/16 in his quota of four overs

Former Aussie cricketer Tom Moody reckons his inclusion to the side has done wonders for RCB as they look a complete side with him in their ranks. He applauded Morris and called him an 'ideal all-round package'.

"I think RCB have welcomed the change of playing outside home. Their bowling attack is enjoying bowling in the UAE and look quite relaxed. Morris' inclusion in the side was the turning point for them. They look such a complete side with him. He has the ability to take wickets early on, bowl at death and he can bat at 6 too. He is an ideal all-round package for them," Moody said in an interview with EspnCricinfo.

RCB chased down 85 runs with 39 balls to spare and it was as easy a win as they come. Moody also feels that it won't be easy to digest such a humiliating loss for KKR and reckons that there are a lot of issues with the side, and they are anything but settled at the moment with a lot of 'leaks in the ship'.

"I don't know whether I (as a coach) will be talking to the team (KKR) after such a loss or allow them 24 hours to pass for them to reflect it themselves and get together. It's never easy to get back after such a humiliating loss. It wasn't a great show.

"Look KKR have a lot of issues. There have been injury issues, question marks over the action of their leading bowler, change in the leadership mid-way through the season and it appears, they aren't settled any way. There are lot of things to sort. Brendon McCullum is also a new coach and has a lot of leaks in the ship to sort out," said the Aussie veteran.

Moody also expressed his surprise over KKR's move not to bowl last match hero, Lockie Ferguson early on in the innings. He was introduced to bowl as late as the seventh over against RCB and not before that.

"It was surprising not to see Lockie Ferguson early on, I get that he is mainly going to bowl in middle-overs and death but when an opposition has got you out cheaply, you have got to throw all your aces. You can start with Cummins, but no reason why Lockie shouldn't have bowled at least two overs in the powerplay. "