IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Statistical Preview

This is a nightmare season for CSK that started with Suresh Raina pulling out of IPL to now, where they find themselves being knocked out of the tournament. This is the kind of form that CSK would have never encountered, which speaks volumes about the season they are having. Having won just 1 match in their last 5 matches, it would certainly take a miracle for them to return back to form this season as they have struggled to find balance in the squad. With Sam Curran opening the innings, it did feel like they are close to finding their best XI, but the move has failed to change the fortunes of Chennai. Although they defeated Mumbai in the first match of the tournament, they will find it extremely hard this time around to get over the ropes against them.