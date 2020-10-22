IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Statistical Preview

Today at 6:49 PM
The team that has already made their way out of the knockouts, CSK will take on MI looking to score some consolation points, having defeated them in the opening fixture of the tournament. While Jasprit Bumrah will be the main bowler for MI, Faf du Plessis will have to perform well for CSK to win.
Form Guide
Chennai Super Kings - L L W L L
This is a nightmare season for CSK that started with Suresh Raina pulling out of IPL to now, where they find themselves being knocked out of the tournament. This is the kind of form that CSK would have never encountered, which speaks volumes about the season they are having. Having won just 1 match in their last 5 matches, it would certainly take a miracle for them to return back to form this season as they have struggled to find balance in the squad. With Sam Curran opening the innings, it did feel like they are close to finding their best XI, but the move has failed to change the fortunes of Chennai. Although they defeated Mumbai in the first match of the tournament, they will find it extremely hard this time around to get over the ropes against them.
Mumbai Indians - L W W W W
The defending champions have so far justified the title of being the most successful team in IPL by getting 5 wins in 9 matches. They did suffer defeat in their last match, but the match went down the wire, where two Super Overs had to be played in order to get a result. Such is the strength of Mumbai that to get a win against them the opposing team has to be amazingly good. In the last meeting between the teams, although, CSK defeated them, they were aided by Mumbai themselves as they are known to be slow-starters when it comes to IPL. But now, they have picked up the form and are looking as lethal as ever. Hence, they will back themselves to pull one over Chennai.
Key Batsman
Chennai Super Kings - Faf du Plessis
Having already scored 375 runs in 10 matches, Faf has looked comfortable whenever he has come out to bat for Chennai this season. Although he got out early in the last match, he looked in great touch in the few balls he played at the crease. The matches where other batsmen have given some support to the South African have ended it CSK’s favour, resulting in just 3 wins for the franchise. He has by far been the most dependable batsman for CSK, hence, making him an obvious choice for the key batsman for CSK.
Mumbai Indians - Quinton de Kock
Having scored four fifties in the last five matches, de Kock has started a purple patch of his own, totalling 322 runs in 9 matches. He has regularly got Mumbai off to great starts, paying the way for the big hitters to capitalize on the foundation built by him, which has been one of the main reasons for Mumbai’s good run. Every time he has come out to bat he has started smashing bowlers all around the park right from the word go, making him the most dangerous batsman to handle for CSK.
Chennai Super Kings - Deepak Chahar
Opening the innings for CSK with the ball, he has regularly picked up important wickets for CSK, swinging the ball both ways. As usual, MS Dhoni has confined his role to bowling with the new ball, making him bowl all his four in one go in the opening spell. He has used his knuckle and cross-seamed deliveries really well, deceiving the batsman for pace. Having picked up 10 wickets in 10 matches, he will be the key bowler for CSK against Mumbai as taking early wickets can be the only way Chennai can get hold of high-flying Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians - Jasprit Bumrah
This is the most obvious choice, given that he has been in brilliant form in the last few matches. Having picked up 10 wickets in the last 5 matches and 15 wickets in 9 matches in total, he has picked up his form quite amazingly after looking like a pale version of himself initially. In the last match too, he was incredible in the Super Over, giving just 5 runs for 2 wickets, that too against the destructive batting lineup of Punjab. Hence, he will hold the key for Mumbai with the ball against Chennai.
PROBABLE XI
CSK: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.
MI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult.
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
When to Watch: Oct 23, 7:30 PM IST
Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (in India)
