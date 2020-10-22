IPL 2020 | All the bowlers look up to Chris Morris and myself, nice to share knowledge, reveals Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn has revealed that while all the batsmen look up to Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, all the bowlers take inputs from him and Chris Morris and he is glad to share the knowledge. He praised Mohammed Siraj for his performance against KKR and pointed out that Siraj has a strong character.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have looked a different team altogether with all their players raising their hands to take the team home, contrasting from the previous seasons, where they struggled to find match-winners barring Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The thing that has worked in favour of RCB this season has been their youngsters, who have performed at par with their international mates - a problem that RCB found hard to solve.

Dale Steyn, who played the first two matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 before being confined to mentoring the young quicks of Royal Challengers Bangalore, revealed that all the players are keen to learn and look up to their senior teammates to learn from them.

“I want to take all the glory but I can’t unfortunately. Everyone is actually keen to learn. The youngsters in the batting are learning from the top batsman Virat and ABD. Obviously, the same thing happening to the bowlers. They are all speaking to Chris (Morris) and myself. It’s nice to share knowledge,” Steyn said when Parthiv Patel asked him about helping the young RCB pacers in a video uploaded on RCB’s Twitter.

Mohammed Siraj didn’t quite have the best of outings in games against Punjab as he was thrashed for 44 runs in 3 overs without any wicket. However, he came back in the best possible manner against Kolkata, destroying their batting lineup after being trusted with the new ball by Virat Kohli, ending with figures of 3/8. With this performance, he also became the only bowler in the history of IPL to bowl two maidens in the same match.

Steyn praised the young pacer and pointed out that Siraj has a strong character to come back after a dismal performance in the previous game.

“They were amazing. I thought Siraj to comeback from his last game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah when he went for a couple of runs and perform like this shows the character that he is and what kind of class player he is. Well done to him and I think everyone struck it together nicely tonight. One of those nights where things go your way,” he said.